Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025

At its Auto Expo 2025 pavilion, BYD India has showcased its next product for our market – the BYD Sealion 7. Making its debut in India alongside some other headlining models from the Chinese electric vehicle giant, with its launch slated for the first quarter of 2025. The Sealion 7 is also expected to be the company's most expensive offering in India yet, with an expected starting price of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sealion 7 will be offered in two variants- Premium and Performance in India. Bookings for the Sealion 7 are currently open, with deliveries set to commence from April 2025.

Visually, the Sealion 7 features headlights with DRLs extending downward, similar to the Seal and Seal U models. The SUV has a balanced design with a defined shoulder line, noticeable haunches, and cladding around the wheel arches. A notable design element is the small boot deck beneath the rear windscreen. The Sealion 7 includes a rear diffuser and a tail-light that spans the width of the vehicle's rear, which is reminiscent of the Seal's rear end. the Sealion 7 will be offered in four colour variants in India- Shark Gray, Aurora White, Atlantis Gray and Cosmos Black.

In India, the Sealion 7 will be offered in two variants, both equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The range is 587 km for the RWD Premium variant and 542 km for the Performance AWD variant. Powertrain choices include a single-motor Premium variant with 308 bhp and a dual-motor Performance variant with 523 bhp.

The Sealion's interior includes a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instruments display. The air-con vents are located below the touchscreen. Features available globally include electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker sound system. The SUV is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) offering adaptive cruise control, forward and rear collision warnings, front and rear cross-traffic alerts and brakes, and lane departure warnings.