Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut

BYD displayed several of its cars from its global lineup at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. One of these was the brand’s flagship luxury SUV, the Yangwang U8, which has arrived in India for the first time. The U8 is part of BYD’s luxury brand Yangwang’s global lineup alongside the U9 supercar and packs a lot of tech.

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More



In terms of design, the U9 features boxy and upright proportions with squared-out wheel arches, flush sitting door handles and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Unique design elements include the inverted C-shaped light clusters up front that neatly blend into the grille, and roof-mounted sensors atop the windshield for the advanced driver assistance systems.

Inside, the five-seat cabin is all about technology and comfort. The dashboard features a large central portrait-oriented 12.8-inch touchscreen, with both the driver and co-driver getting individual 23.6-inch displays. The rear seat occupants, too, get individual displays mounted to the front seat backs, with a tablet also tucked away into the fold-down central armrest. Other feel-good features include Nappa leather upholstery, three 50 kW fast-charging wireless charging pads, and a 22-speaker Dynaudio sound system, among others.

The party piece of the U8 however is its running gear and related tech. Based on BYD’s e4 platform, the U8 features a range-extender electric powertrain with the on-board petrol engine used as a generator to develop electricity. It features electric motors at each wheel giving the SUV a total output of over 1100 bhp and a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of just 3.8 seconds. The set-up also allows the SUV to pull tank turns even on high grip surfaces and is also capable of stopping the vehicle from 100 to 0 kmph in 40 metres should the brakes not function.

The highlight piece of tech, however, has to be the SUV’s emergency flotation mode, which allows the large SUV to stay afloat in water for up to 30 minutes. The model also allows users to drive the SUV at a speed of up to 3 kmph in a bid to get out of the tricky situation.

For now, BYD doesn’t look to have any plans to bring its luxury sub-brand to the Indian market with the U8 showcasing the company’s technological prowess.