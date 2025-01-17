Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha Lander XTZ 250 Unveiled

Yamaha India has showcased its dual-sport motorcycle, the Lander XTZ 250, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The motorcycle is already on sale in global markets although Yamaha India has not yet confirmed its launch in India. Notably, the version displayed in India is an older iteration, even as the global markets receive the 2025 update. The Lander 250 was also spotted undergoing testing nearly a decade ago.

The Yamaha Lander 250 features a dual-sport design, similar to the recently launched Kawasaki KLX 230. Its styling is practical with subtle modern elements, such as an LED headlight integrated into the front cowl and a tall beak-style front mudguard. The fuel tank has roughly 13.5-litre capacity, while the single-piece seat is slightly elevated for the pillion. The exhaust is upswept and is positioned high for better off-road clearance.

Powering the Lander XTZ 250 is the same 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine found in the Yamaha FZ25. This engine delivers 20 bhp and 20 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle weighs 160kg (with a full tank of fuel) and features an 875mm seat height while its ground clearance is over 230mm.

The Lander XTZ 250 is equipped with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, complemented by disc brakes on both ends. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Additionally, the motorcycle includes an LCD display with smartphone connectivity.