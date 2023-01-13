Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) revealed and launched three new products in the electric commercial vehicle segment. The brand introduced the Muse and Kraze air-conditioned three-wheelers priced at Rs 4 lakh and Rs 4.20 lakh respectively along with the one-tonne M1KA 1.0 electric truck priced at Rs 15 lakh (all-prices ex-showroom and introductory).

The OSM Muse and Kraze both featured an enclosed four-door design though with little else in common. The Muse featured a more streamlined uni-body design with an opening boot lid and a cosmic roof (read sunroof). The driver seating position and controls were like in a traditional autorickshaw though the Muse featured a touchscreen mounted atop the dashboard for IoT functions. The vehicle also lacked a partition between the driver compartment and rear occupants allowing for greater legroom. Rear occupants also got roof-mounted air-con vents. The model also got 200 litres of boot space.

Omega Seiki Muse

The Kraze meanwhile had a more traditional design with the rear compartment design similar to those found on load-hauling three-wheelers albeit with the addition of side doors. Here too the traditional driving position was retained though the seat stretched the width of the front cabin restricting some rear legroom. Here too the model was offered with air-conditioning.

In terms of size the Muse was both longer and wider than the Kraze though offered a loading capacity of up to 950 kg as against 1000 kg. Additionally, the Muse is rated solely for passenger applications while the Kraze can haul up to 500 kg of payload. Both models also offered an identical 150 km of claimed range with the muse powered by a smaller 8 kWh NMC battery pack against the Kraze’s 10.4 kWh LFP unit. Charging time stood at 4 hours for the Muse and 8 hours for the Kraze.

Omega Seiki Kraze

The OSM M1KA 1.0 light truck meanwhile featured a conventional design with a two-seat cabin and short hood. The truck comes with a 38.7 kWh battery pack paired with a liquid-cooled permanent magnet electric motor developing 80 Nm of torque. Claimed range stood at 200 km per charge with the battery pack supporting fast charging.

The company is currently accepting bookings for all three electric vehicles.