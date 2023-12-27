Login

Omega Seiki, ReadyAssist Partner For Roadside Assistance

The new Roadside Assistance service will cover all deployed Omega Seiki three-wheelers in its inaugural year.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    Omega Seiki and ReadyAssist have partnered to introduce a new roadside assistance program for the former’s electric three-wheeler. ReadyAssist's Roadside Assistance initiative will encompass all deployed Omega Seiki vehicles for the inaugural year with a subscription-based plan being offered from the second year onwards.
     

    “I am confident that this collaboration will not only elevate our after-sales support but will set new standards in the electric vehicle support ecosystem. Our comprehensive service network, coupled with ReadyAssist's expertise, ensures that our customers can rely on prompt and efficient assistance, reaffirming our position as leaders in the dynamic landscape of electric mobility," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Private Limited.
     

    Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO of ReadyAssist said “We're excited about the partnership with OSM, as it signifies a pivotal step in enhancing the EV support ecosystem. At ReadyAssist, we're committed to providing reliable assistance to OSM customers, contributing to a seamless and satisfying electric vehicle experience.”
     

    Both companies say that the focus of the new RSA program is to offer “prompt assistance during emergencies.” Aside from the RSA services, ReadyAssist will also offer towing services for the shifting of operation hubs.
     

    In addition to the collaboration with ReadyAssist, Omega Seiki will build Company Owned, Company Operated (COCO) Service Centres. Nationwide dealerships are equipped with comprehensive service setups. Complementing this infrastructure is a proactive on-ground service team of 70 individuals to address customer requirements.

    # Omega Seiki Mobility# ReadyAssist RSA# ReadyAssist# Electric Three Wheelers# Electric Three Wheeler
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    8.1
    0
    10
    2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 57,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.95 L
    ₹ 11,086/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Tata Altroz
    8.9
    0
    10
    2022 Tata Altroz
    • 17,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 8.00 L
    ₹ 16,922/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Honda City
    9.0
    0
    10
    2022 Honda City
    • 9,400 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.25 L
    ₹ 34,155/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
    2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
    • 74,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 16.25 L
    ₹ 36,394/month emi
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
    2016 Mahindra Scorpio
    • 46,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 9.00 L
    ₹ 20,157/month emi
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Honda City
    2022 Honda City
    • 12,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.25 L
    ₹ 34,155/month emi
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
    8.7
    0
    10
    2021 Hyundai Elite i20
    • 22,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Automatic
    ₹ 8.75 L
    ₹ 19,597/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    8.6
    0
    10
    2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
    • 35,000 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.75 L
    ₹ 22,732/month emi
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • 1,31,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.75 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
    7.5
    0
    10
    2020 Skoda Kodiaq
    • 85,492 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 22.50 L
    ₹ 50,392/month emi
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Hyundai New Creta
    Hyundai New Creta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    BMW 4 Series
    BMW 4 Series

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

    MINI Countryman E
    MINI Countryman E

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Benelli 402 S
    Benelli 402 S

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
    Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
    Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

    TVS Zeppelin
    TVS Zeppelin

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

    Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
    Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
    Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -14935 second ago

    The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -13621 second ago

    The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

    Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
    Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    -13184 second ago

    The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
    c&b icon
    By Dhruv Attri
    calendar-icon

    -11090 second ago

    The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

    Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
    Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -4262 second ago

    Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

    VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
    VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -3672 second ago

    Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.

    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -2513 second ago

    The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior

    Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
    Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    -2235 second ago

    A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II

    Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
    Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
    c&b icon
    By Amaan Ahmed
    calendar-icon

    -1827 second ago

    The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.

    Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
    Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

    Demand For Electric Rickshaws To Grow By 40 Per Cent In Tier 3 And Tier 4 Cities
    Demand For Electric Rickshaws To Grow By 40 Per Cent In Tier 3 And Tier 4 Cities
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    7 months ago

    E-rickshaws are rapidly replacing traditional rickshaws in many smaller towns, with Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar emerging as key markets

    Magenta Mobility Appoints Satyen Sail As New Business Head
    Magenta Mobility Appoints Satyen Sail As New Business Head
    loader
    By Shoan Raskar
    calendar-icon

    7 months ago

    Magenta Mobility has appointed Satyen Sail as its new Business Head to grow existing logistics and last-mile delivery operations after receiving a fresh wave of funding.

    Electric Three-Wheelers To Account For Upto 16 Per Cent Of Segment Volume By FY2025: ICRA Report
    Electric Three-Wheelers To Account For Upto 16 Per Cent Of Segment Volume By FY2025: ICRA Report
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    9 months ago

    Indian electric three wheeler dealers have seen double-digit growth in sales in the last two years.

    Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck
    Auto Expo 2023: Omega Seiki Launches New Electric Three-Wheelers, One-Tonne Truck
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    11 months ago

    The EV manufacturer launched the Muse and Kraze air-conditioned three-wheelers and the M1KA 1.0 one-tonne electric truck.

    Actor Gul Panag Takes Delivery Of Mahindra Zor Grand Electric 3-Wheeler
    Actor Gul Panag Takes Delivery Of Mahindra Zor Grand Electric 3-Wheeler
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    11 months ago

    The Mahindra Zor Grand electric three-wheeler will be used at Gul Panag's farmhouse in Mulshi, Maharashtra for transporting goods and farm essentials.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Omega Seiki, ReadyAssist Partner For Roadside Assistance
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved