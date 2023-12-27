Omega Seiki, ReadyAssist Partner For Roadside Assistance

Omega Seiki and ReadyAssist have partnered to introduce a new roadside assistance program for the former’s electric three-wheeler. ReadyAssist's Roadside Assistance initiative will encompass all deployed Omega Seiki vehicles for the inaugural year with a subscription-based plan being offered from the second year onwards.



“I am confident that this collaboration will not only elevate our after-sales support but will set new standards in the electric vehicle support ecosystem. Our comprehensive service network, coupled with ReadyAssist's expertise, ensures that our customers can rely on prompt and efficient assistance, reaffirming our position as leaders in the dynamic landscape of electric mobility," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Private Limited.



Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO of ReadyAssist said “We're excited about the partnership with OSM, as it signifies a pivotal step in enhancing the EV support ecosystem. At ReadyAssist, we're committed to providing reliable assistance to OSM customers, contributing to a seamless and satisfying electric vehicle experience.”



Both companies say that the focus of the new RSA program is to offer “prompt assistance during emergencies.” Aside from the RSA services, ReadyAssist will also offer towing services for the shifting of operation hubs.



In addition to the collaboration with ReadyAssist, Omega Seiki will build Company Owned, Company Operated (COCO) Service Centres. Nationwide dealerships are equipped with comprehensive service setups. Complementing this infrastructure is a proactive on-ground service team of 70 individuals to address customer requirements.