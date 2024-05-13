Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers

Bajaj Auto and Flipkart have joined forces for the adoption of electric vehicles for the e-commerce giant. The manufacturer will be providing electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery operations. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which lays the seeds for a long-term business partnership between both players.

Talking about the MoU with Flipkart, Samardeep Subandh, a spokesperson from Bajaj Auto, said, "As e-commerce continues to scale up rapidly, the impact of last-mile logistics will increase significantly in India. Driving sustainability in last-mile logistics has been a key agenda item for Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. As a part of this partnership, Bajaj Auto will provide 1000+ electric cargo vehicles over the next two years.”

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group, said, "As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we recognise the profound impact our operations can have on the environment and society. Our alliance with Bajaj Auto Ltd. marks a pivotal moment for Flipkart and the entire landscape of Indian e-commerce, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable supply chains. This is also mission-aligned with our commitment to transition our 100 per cent last-mile delivery fleet to EVs, a pledge Flipkart took as a member of Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative, EV100."

The non-binding commitment includes Bajaj supplying a minimum of 1,000 electric cargo three-wheelers over the next two years to Flipkart, with the potential for fleet expansion in the future. Flipkart says that integrating Bajaj electric three-wheelers in logistics will enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its last-mile delivery operations.



