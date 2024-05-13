Login
Bajaj Auto And Flipkart Partner For Last-Mile Deliveries With Electric Three-Wheelers

Bajaj will provide over 1,000 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery to Flipkart over the next two years.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj and Flipkart have signed an MoU as part of a non-binding agreement.
  • Bajaj will provide its electric three-wheelers to Flipkart for last-mile deliveries.
  • The use of electric cargo vehicles aims to improve efficiency and sustainability in delivering operations.

Bajaj Auto and Flipkart have joined forces for the adoption of electric vehicles for the e-commerce giant. The manufacturer will be providing electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery operations. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which lays the seeds for a long-term business partnership between both players. 

 

Talking about the MoU with Flipkart, Samardeep Subandh, a spokesperson from Bajaj Auto, said, "As e-commerce continues to scale up rapidly, the impact of last-mile logistics will increase significantly in India. Driving sustainability in last-mile logistics has been a key agenda item for Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. As a part of this partnership, Bajaj Auto will provide 1000+ electric cargo vehicles over the next two years.”

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?

 

Bajaj Flipkart 2

 

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group, said, "As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we recognise the profound impact our operations can have on the environment and society. Our alliance with Bajaj Auto Ltd. marks a pivotal moment for Flipkart and the entire landscape of Indian e-commerce, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable supply chains. This is also mission-aligned with our commitment to transition our 100 per cent last-mile delivery fleet to EVs, a pledge Flipkart took as a member of Climate Group's global electric mobility initiative, EV100."

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

 

The non-binding commitment includes Bajaj supplying a minimum of 1,000 electric cargo three-wheelers over the next two years to Flipkart, with the potential for fleet expansion in the future. Flipkart says that integrating Bajaj electric three-wheelers in logistics will enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its last-mile delivery operations.


 

