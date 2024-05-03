Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is now on sale in India, at a rather competitive and an introductory price of Rs. 1.85 lakh. Bajaj has begun taking bookings for the Pulsar NS400Z for an amount of Rs. 5,000 and deliveries will begin next month onwards. The highlight here is that the Pulsar NS400 is about Rs. 46,000 cheaper than the Dominar 400, which is massive. It makes for the most affordable motorcycle in the current crop of 400 cc bikes that makes up to 40 bhp. It is the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar yet. The newest Pulsar goes up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Bajaj Dominar and the upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

The look of the new Pulsar NS400Z feels familiar since the same design language is also employed on other Pulsar NS models. The front end is characterised by a single LED projector headlight which gets two lightning bolt shaped LED DRLs on either side and is topped by a tiny fairing. Then it gets beefy 43 mm champagne gold-coloured USD fork along with a 320 mm disc and a 17-inch alloy with a design that is similar to other Pulsar NS bikes. At the rear is a 230 mm disc. Viewed in profile, the Pulsar NS400Z gets a muscular, chiselled fuel tank, with big tank extensions that complete the streetfighter look of the motorcycle. There’s a split seat on offer and at the rear the motorcycle carries the signature Pulsar LED taillights.

Coming to the engine, the Pulsar NS400Z gets a 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that makes 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm along with peak torque output of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip and assist clutch as well. The motorcycle gets ride-by-wire technology as well.

In terms of features, it is perhaps the most loaded Pulsar yet, with a new full-colour LCD screen, with Bluetooth connectivity. The console gets a bar-type fuel gauge and tachometer along with a gear position indicator, a big display for speed and a smaller readout for odometer and trip meter. At the extreme right of the console is a square-shaped dot-matrix display which is used for turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also gets controls for music and a lap-timer.

The motorcycle also gets switchable traction control, ABS and four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport & Off-Road. In addition, the motorcycle also features a 5-step adjustable brake and clutch levers as well. The bike weighs 174 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The motorcycle gets a 110/70-17 tyre up front and a 140/70-R17 at the rear. It has a seat height of 807 mm and ground clearance of 168 mm.

There will be four colourways in which the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be available – Glossy Racing Red, Pewter Grey, Metallic Pearl White, and Brooklyn Black.