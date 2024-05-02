Login
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Colour Options & Display Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The newest and the biggest Pulsar till date is all set to be launched on May 3, 2024, and ahead of the launch, the colour options on the motorcycle along with the instrument console have been revealed.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto will launch the Pulsar NS 400 on May 3, 2024
  • It will get four colour options
  • It will also get a full-colour LCD display with Bluetooth Connectivity

Bajaj Auto is all set to take the wraps off the Pulsar NS400 on May 3, 2024, and before the motorcycle is launched, we already have photos of the bike and have a fair idea of how it looks. Now, the colour options on the motorcycle have been revealed as well. There will be four colourways in which the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be available – Cocktail Wine Red, Pewter Grey, Metallic Pearl White, and Gloss Ebony Black. The Pulsar NS 400 features a brand-new headlight design, along with muscular fuel tank extensions, even though the silhouette is the same Pulsar NS design.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch: What To Expect

 

The other interesting detail is that the motorcycle is likely to get a colour LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The console gets a bar-type fuel gauge and tachometer along with a gear position indicator, a big display for speed and a smaller readout for odometer and trip meter. Expect it to house controls for riding modes, traction control and ABS as well. At the extreme right of the console is a square-shaped display which will most likely be used for turn-by-turn navigation.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Fully Revealed Ahead Of The Launch

 

The motorcycle will have four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport & Off-Road. It will get the same 373 cc engine liquid-cooled engine from Bajaj Dominar, that makes 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm along with peak torque output of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and expect the Pulsar NS400 to get a slip and assist clutch. We expect the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to be priced between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Bajaj Dominar and the soon to be launched Guerrilla 450 from Royal Enfield. 

 

Source: AutomobileTamilian

