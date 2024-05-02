Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch: What To Expect

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 has once again been revealed fully in a spy shot from what appears to be an official product photo shoot. Once launched on May 3, 2024, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the most powerful model in the Bajaj Pulsar family. The latest spy shots reveal quite a few design elements of the new Pulsar NS400, which will be the most powerful Pulsar once launched, but will also be the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle offered on sale in India.

Design & Features

The Pulsar NS 400 features a brand-new headlight design, along with muscular fuel tank extensions, even though the silhouette is the same Pulsar NS design.

As is evident, the NS400 doesn’t stray too much from the design language of the Pulsar NS range but is more of an evolution of the same design language, with more modern and contemporary touches. With a naked street design, the Pulsar NS400’s most noticeable changes in design are the new LED headlight unit with two lightning-shaped DRL strips running down the side of the headlight. The muscular fuel tank is similarly contoured as the NS200, but the tank extensions look beefier and more muscular.

The split-seat set-up, the sharp tail section seems to be more or less same as the NS200, including the split grab handle design. The Pulsar NS 400 is expected to feature the same digital display introduced in the new Pulsar models, which will offer Bluetooth connectivity, and a long list of connected features. The exhaust is an underbelly type, unlike the side-mounted unit of the Dominar 400.

Engine & Performance

373 cc, single-cylinder engine likely to be shared with Bajaj Dominar 400.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to share the same KTM-derived 373 cc powerplant used in the Bajaj Dominar 400, and not the new 399 cc engine used in the current-generation KTM 390 Duke. So we expect output figures to be in the region of 40 bhp and 35 Nm with possibly minor changes in fuelling to give it a slightly different personality.

Chassis & Suspension

The overall design is similar to the Pulsar NS 200 with the rear section more or less identical to the NS200.

The engine is mounted on a perimeter frame with the bike suspended from gold-finished upside down front forks and a monoshock, with 17-inch alloy wheels, with tyres sizes expected to be the same as the Dominar 400’s. The NS400 though has a simple box-section steel swingarm, possibly to keep prices competitive, although it’s expected to get all modern amenities in terms of features, including switchable three-mode ABS and traction control.

Price & Competition

Once launched, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to be the most-affordable 400 cc motorcycle in India, with a price tag of roughly around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at Rs. 2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh (Ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Duke is more expensive at Rs. 3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom) and now has got a generation change and is powered by a slightly bigger and more powerful 399 cc engine, which is also shared with the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, priced at Rs. 2.92 lakh (Ex-showroom).