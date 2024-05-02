Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch: What To Expect

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 certainly has similarities to the NS200 but it looks like a more evolved, modern and contemporary take on the original NS design.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be launched on May 3, 2024
  • Price expected to be around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • 373 cc engine to be shared with Dominar 400

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 has once again been revealed fully in a spy shot from what appears to be an official product photo shoot. Once launched on May 3, 2024, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the most powerful model in the Bajaj Pulsar family. The latest spy shots reveal quite a few design elements of the new Pulsar NS400, which will be the most powerful Pulsar once launched, but will also be the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle offered on sale in India. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch

 

Design & Features

The Pulsar NS 400 features a brand-new headlight design, along with muscular fuel tank extensions, even though the silhouette is the same Pulsar NS design.

 

As is evident, the NS400 doesn’t stray too much from the design language of the Pulsar NS range but is more of an evolution of the same design language, with more modern and contemporary touches.  With a naked street design, the Pulsar NS400’s most noticeable changes in design are the new LED headlight unit with two lightning-shaped DRL strips running down the side of the headlight. The muscular fuel tank is similarly contoured as the NS200, but the tank extensions look beefier and more muscular.

 

undefined

 

The split-seat set-up, the sharp tail section seems to be more or less same as the NS200, including the split grab handle design. The Pulsar NS 400 is expected to feature the same digital display introduced in the new Pulsar models, which will offer Bluetooth connectivity, and a long list of connected features. The exhaust is an underbelly type, unlike the side-mounted unit of the Dominar 400.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch

 

Engine & Performance

373 cc, single-cylinder engine likely to be shared with Bajaj Dominar 400.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to share the same KTM-derived 373 cc powerplant used in the Bajaj Dominar 400, and not the new 399 cc engine used in the current-generation KTM 390 Duke. So we expect output figures to be in the region of 40 bhp and 35 Nm with possibly minor changes in fuelling to give it a slightly different personality.

 

Chassis & Suspension

The overall design is similar to the Pulsar NS 200 with the rear section more or less identical to the NS200.

 

The engine is mounted on a perimeter frame with the bike suspended from gold-finished upside down front forks and a monoshock, with 17-inch alloy wheels, with tyres sizes expected to be the same as the Dominar 400’s. The NS400 though has a simple box-section steel swingarm, possibly to keep prices competitive, although it’s expected to get all modern amenities in terms of features, including switchable three-mode ABS and traction control. 

 

Price & Competition

 

Once launched, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to be the most-affordable 400 cc motorcycle in India, with a price tag of roughly around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at Rs. 2.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh (Ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Duke is more expensive at Rs. 3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom) and now has got a generation change and is powered by a slightly bigger and more powerful 399 cc engine, which is also shared with the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, priced at Rs. 2.92 lakh (Ex-showroom).

# Bajaj Pulsar NS 400# Pulsar NS 400# Bajaj Pulsar NS400# Pulsar NS400# NS400 features# NS400 performance# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • 27,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.75 Lakh
₹ 10,638/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 5.25 Lakh
₹ 11,758/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

"Senna" will delve into both his on-track triumphs and the personal challenges that defined his life and career.
New Netflix Series "Senna" Pays Tribute to Brazilian Racing Icon
Five years on from the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra has given its subcompact SUV a new lease of life, along with a fresh name. Does it have the ingredients to make it one of the top names in the sub-4m SUV segment?
Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top
There are about five significant launches anticipated to occur in May 2024.
Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024
The Yamaha electric motocross bike is getting ready to be launched in production form as recent patent filings reveal.
Yamaha Electric Motocross Bike Revealed In Patent Images
Royal Enfield sold a total of 81,870 units in April 2024, which is 12 per cent more than 73,136 units sold in April 2023.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Royal Enfield Sees 12 Per Cent Overall Growth
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 383,615 units in April 2024, which is a 25 per cent increase on 308,224 units sold in April last year.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year
With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
In April 2024, MG Motor India sold 4,485 vehicles, and EV accounted for 34% of the company's total retail sales.
Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
Toyota India registered a 32 per cent growth in sales over the same month last year when it sold 15,510 units
Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024
The brand witnessed year-over-year growth of 9.5 per cent in its sales in April 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units
The NS400 will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date upon its launch on May 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch
Bajaj Auto has teased the upcoming Pulsar NS400 ahead of its launch on May 3, 2024. It will be the biggest, most powerful iteration of the Pulsar yet.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch
The most powerful model in the Bajaj Pulsar range will be launched on May 3, 2024.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Date Revealed
If 2023 was a blockbuster year for affordable performance motorcycles, 2024 is likely to be another bumper year for two-wheeler enthusiasts. Here is our list of top upcoming two-wheelers in 2024. Bear in mind, there will be many more launches that what is listed here.
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj mentioned in an interview to a TV channel that the company will launch its “biggest Pulsar yet”, towards the start of FY25
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved