Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400, the biggest and the most powerful Pulsar, will be launched in India on May 3, 2024. And for the first time, the company has teased the NS400 on its social media handles by giving us a tiny glimpse of the motorcycle’s rear alloy wheel, which looks similar to that of the recently launched Pulsar N250. There’s a single side-mounted tyre hugger along as well. Bajaj might also offer an underbelly exhaust since it isn’t visible in the teaser video.

The Pulsar NS400 will be an all-new motorcycle built around a new engine and considering it will be placed in the NS series, it’s expected to get a silhouette similar to the existing Pulsar NS series models, which will be that of an aggressive streetfighter.

We expect the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to get KTM 390 Duke’s 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Expect the motor to see a slight revision revised with new internal component and a slightly different state of tune as well. Expect the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to get features like full LED lighting, digital instrument console, with traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and ABS as well.

We expect the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and Bajaj Dominar 400.