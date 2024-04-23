Login
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Auto has teased the upcoming Pulsar NS400 ahead of its launch on May 3, 2024. It will be the biggest, most powerful iteration of the Pulsar yet.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased for the first time
  • It will be launched on May 3, 2024
  • It will be the biggest, most powerful iteration of the Pulsar yet

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400, the biggest and the most powerful Pulsar, will be launched in India on May 3, 2024. And for the first time, the company has teased the NS400 on its social media handles by giving us a tiny glimpse of the motorcycle’s rear alloy wheel, which looks similar to that of the recently launched Pulsar N250. There’s a single side-mounted tyre hugger along as well. Bajaj might also offer an underbelly exhaust since it isn’t visible in the teaser video. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 To Be Launched On May 3, 2024

 

The Pulsar NS400 will be an all-new motorcycle built around a new engine and considering it will be placed in the NS series, it’s expected to get a silhouette similar to the existing Pulsar NS series models, which will be that of an aggressive streetfighter. 

undefined

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review

 

We expect the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to get KTM 390 Duke’s 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Expect the motor to see a slight revision revised with new internal component and a slightly different state of tune as well. Expect the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to get features like full LED lighting, digital instrument console, with traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and ABS as well.

 

We expect the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and Bajaj Dominar 400.

# Bajaj Pulsar NS400# Bajaj Pulsar New# Bajaj Auto# New Bajaj Pulsar# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

