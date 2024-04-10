Login
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Date Revealed

The most powerful model in the Bajaj Pulsar range will be launched on May 3, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Biggest Pulsar yet to be launched on May 3, 2024
  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400 expected to sport new features
  • Likely to be based on KTM 390 Duke's 399cc engine

Bajaj Auto has confirmed that the company will be launched its biggest Pulsar on May 3, 2024. The flagship model in the Pulsar family, to be called the Bajaj Pulsar NS400, will be the flagship model in Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle portfolio, and naturally, there will be a lot of hopes and expectations from the new Pulsar 400. The Pulsar NS400 is expected to feature a design which is similar to the current NS range, but will feature a few elements which will make it stand out as the “biggest Pulsar” and worthy of the company’s flagship product.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024

Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be Bajaj Auto's flagship motorcycle, and the biggest model in the Pulsar family till date.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

 

The Pulsar NS400 will be an all-new motorcycle built around a new engine, and considering it will be placed in the NS series, it’s expected to get a silhouette similar to the existing Pulsar NS series models. Considering its “flagship” positioning, we can expect some new features as well, including multi-level traction control, switchable ABS with different modes, and Bluetooth connectivity with a long list of features, including turn-by-turn navigation and other features. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 Lakh

Considering the current flagship in Bajaj Auto’s motorcycle line-up, the Dominar 400 is based on the last-gen KTM 390 Duke, we expect the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to be based on the latest-generation KTM 390 Duke’s 399 cc single-cylinder engine. Like the Dominar, the Pulsar NS400 will likely get an engine which will be heavily revised with new internals and a slightly different top-end. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Review

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to be based on the current-generation KTM 390 Duke's 399cc single-cylinder engine.

 

We also expect the state of tune to be different on the Pulsar NS400, compared to the current KTM 390 Duke. Cycle parts, including brakes and suspension are expected to be higher-spec than the current NS200, but maybe not as high-end as the KTM 390 Duke’s, which features fully adjustable suspension.

 

We will be riding the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 soon, possibly around its launch, or immediately after, so look out for our first ride impressions coming soon. As for prices, we expect the Pulsar NS400 to be competitively priced, maybe between Rs. 2 – 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).

# 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400# Bajaj Pulsar NS400# Bajaj Pulsar NS400 launch date# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

