Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has re-written the rule book when it comes to pricing 400 cc motorcycles. But along with its aggressive price, how does it stack up against its chief rivals on paper. Here’s how it pans out.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z compared with its rivals
  • It is one of the most affordable 400 cc motorcycles in India
  • It gets the same 373 cc engine from Dominar and more features

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is now on sale in India and it happens to be one of the most affordable 400 cc motorcycles in the country, if not the most. But along with its affordability, how does it stack up against its rivals, most of whom are from the Bajaj-KTM-Triumph family itself, with the only exception being the TVS Apache RTR 310. Here’s our comprehensive specifications comparison of the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

Bajaj NS 400 vs Rivals Collage

A glance at the table below and the clear winner in this department is the KTM 390 Duke with a significant advantage in power output. The Triumph Speed 400 and the Pulsar NS400Z are neck and neck when it comes to power and torque output. The TVS makes about 4 bhp less than the Pulsar and is significantly low on the torque as well. But then, the TVS and the KTM get a bi-directional quick-shifter, which is an optional fitment on the Apache RTR 310 but a standard feature on the 390 Duke. The Pulsar gets a slip and assist clutch. 

SpecificationsBajaj Pulsar NS400ZTVS Apache RTR 310KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400
Displacement373 cc312 cc399 cc398 cc
Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHCSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Max Power 39.45 bhp at 8,800 rpm35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Peak Torque35 Nm at 6,500 rpm28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm37 Nm at 7,000 rpm37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with assist & slipper clutch6-speed with bi-directional Q/S6-speed with bi-directional Q/S6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Chassis

KTM Duke 390 2023 25

The Pulsar NS400Z gets a steel perimeter frame, and it is heavier than the Apache RTR 310 and the 390 Duke. Also, it has the tallest seat height among all the motorcycles in competition. The RTR 310 also gets the maximum fuel tank capacity of 15 litres, a good 3 litres more than the Bajaj. In terms of ground clearance, the Bajaj has a significantly lower ground clearance than the TVS and the KTM

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Price Comparison

SpecificationsBajaj Pulsar NS400ZTVS Apache RTR 310KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400
Chassis TypeSteel Perimeter frameTrellis frame with Aluminium subframeSplit Trellis frame with Aluminium subframeHybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe
Seat Height 807 mm800 mm800 mm790 mm
Ground Clearance 168 mm183 mm180 mmNA
Fuel Capacity12 litres15 litres11 litres13 litres
Kerb Weight174 kg168 kg169 kg176 kg

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Suspension, Brakes, Tyres

TVS Apache RTR 310 11

Only the Bajaj and the Triumph get a 43 mm USD fork, while the TVS and KTM get a 41 mm USD unit. But the KTM also gets fully adjustable suspension as standard. The Pulsar NS400Z gets the skinniest tyres among all the motorcycles here. The NS400Z also gets a bigger set of disc brakes than the Triumph and the TVS. 

SpecificationsBajaj Pulsar NS400ZTVS Apache RTR 310KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400
Front Suspension43 mm USDFully adjustable 41 mm USDFully adjustable 41 mm USD43 mm Big Piston Fork USD - 140 mm 
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with preload adjustmentFully adjustable monoshockFully adjustable off-set monoshockMonoshock with pre-load adjustment - 130 mm 
Front Brake320 mm disc (ABS)300 mm (ABS)320 mm (ABS)300 mm (ABS)
Rear Brake230 mm disc (ABS)220 mm (ABS)240 mm (ABS)230 mm (ABS)
Front Tyre100/70 - 17110/70-R17110/70-R17110/70-R17  
Rear Tyre140/70-17150/60-R17150/60-R17150/60-R17

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Pricing

Triumph Speed 400 19

Now, the most important bit, pricing! There is no doubt that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is rather competitively priced. And it doesn’t skimp out on performance and features either. The Pulsar NS400Z gets Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, ABS modes, switchable traction control and ride-by wire. And all of that at an introductory price of Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).  TVS offers two feature kits for the Apache RTR 310. The dynamic kit which will cost an extra Rs. 18,000 and offers fully adjustable suspension, brass-coated chain, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The dynamic pro kit is priced at Rs. 22,000 and offers race tuned six-axis IMU with stability control, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and rear-lift control to name a few along with the cooled seat. The TVS is heavy on features, but all of it comes at a price. 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 5
PricesBajaj Pulsar NS400ZTVS Apache RTR 310KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400
Ex-showroom PricesRs.1.85 lakhRs. 2.57 lakh to Rs. 2.64 lakhRs. 3.11 lakhRs. 2.35 lakh 

The Triumph Speed 400 is the least equipped of the four bikes here and is the second most affordable bike but is still Rs. 50,000 more expensive than the NS400Z. The KTM 390 Duke is the most expensive machine but then it also makes maximum power and torque along with getting most features as standard. 

 

Overall, it is difficult to deny the fact that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gives you the maximum bang for your buck when you consider its aggressive pricing. 

