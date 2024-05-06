Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is now on sale in India and it happens to be one of the most affordable 400 cc motorcycles in the country, if not the most. But along with its affordability, how does it stack up against its rivals, most of whom are from the Bajaj-KTM-Triumph family itself, with the only exception being the TVS Apache RTR 310. Here’s our comprehensive specifications comparison of the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

A glance at the table below and the clear winner in this department is the KTM 390 Duke with a significant advantage in power output. The Triumph Speed 400 and the Pulsar NS400Z are neck and neck when it comes to power and torque output. The TVS makes about 4 bhp less than the Pulsar and is significantly low on the torque as well. But then, the TVS and the KTM get a bi-directional quick-shifter, which is an optional fitment on the Apache RTR 310 but a standard feature on the 390 Duke. The Pulsar gets a slip and assist clutch.

Specifications Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TVS Apache RTR 310 KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400 Displacement 373 cc 312 cc 399 cc 398 cc Engine Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Single-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC Max Power 39.45 bhp at 8,800 rpm 35.1 bhp at 9,700 rpm 45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Peak Torque 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with assist & slipper clutch 6-speed with bi-directional Q/S 6-speed with bi-directional Q/S 6-speed with Torque Assist Clutch

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Chassis

The Pulsar NS400Z gets a steel perimeter frame, and it is heavier than the Apache RTR 310 and the 390 Duke. Also, it has the tallest seat height among all the motorcycles in competition. The RTR 310 also gets the maximum fuel tank capacity of 15 litres, a good 3 litres more than the Bajaj. In terms of ground clearance, the Bajaj has a significantly lower ground clearance than the TVS and the KTM.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Specifications Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TVS Apache RTR 310 KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400 Chassis Type Steel Perimeter frame Trellis frame with Aluminium subframe Split Trellis frame with Aluminium subframe Hybrid Spine, Tubular Steel, Bolt-on Subframe Seat Height 807 mm 800 mm 800 mm 790 mm Ground Clearance 168 mm 183 mm 180 mm NA Fuel Capacity 12 litres 15 litres 11 litres 13 litres Kerb Weight 174 kg 168 kg 169 kg 176 kg

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Rivals: Suspension, Brakes, Tyres

Only the Bajaj and the Triumph get a 43 mm USD fork, while the TVS and KTM get a 41 mm USD unit. But the KTM also gets fully adjustable suspension as standard. The Pulsar NS400Z gets the skinniest tyres among all the motorcycles here. The NS400Z also gets a bigger set of disc brakes than the Triumph and the TVS.

Specifications Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TVS Apache RTR 310 KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400 Front Suspension 43 mm USD Fully adjustable 41 mm USD Fully adjustable 41 mm USD 43 mm Big Piston Fork USD - 140 mm Rear Suspension Monoshock with preload adjustment Fully adjustable monoshock Fully adjustable off-set monoshock Monoshock with pre-load adjustment - 130 mm Front Brake 320 mm disc (ABS) 300 mm (ABS) 320 mm (ABS) 300 mm (ABS) Rear Brake 230 mm disc (ABS) 220 mm (ABS) 240 mm (ABS) 230 mm (ABS) Front Tyre 100/70 - 17 110/70-R17 110/70-R17 110/70-R17 Rear Tyre 140/70-17 150/60-R17 150/60-R17 150/60-R17

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Pricing

Now, the most important bit, pricing! There is no doubt that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is rather competitively priced. And it doesn’t skimp out on performance and features either. The Pulsar NS400Z gets Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, ABS modes, switchable traction control and ride-by wire. And all of that at an introductory price of Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS offers two feature kits for the Apache RTR 310. The dynamic kit which will cost an extra Rs. 18,000 and offers fully adjustable suspension, brass-coated chain, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The dynamic pro kit is priced at Rs. 22,000 and offers race tuned six-axis IMU with stability control, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and rear-lift control to name a few along with the cooled seat. The TVS is heavy on features, but all of it comes at a price.

Prices Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z TVS Apache RTR 310 KTM 390 Duke Triumph Speed 400 Ex-showroom Prices Rs.1.85 lakh Rs. 2.57 lakh to Rs. 2.64 lakh Rs. 3.11 lakh Rs. 2.35 lakh

The Triumph Speed 400 is the least equipped of the four bikes here and is the second most affordable bike but is still Rs. 50,000 more expensive than the NS400Z. The KTM 390 Duke is the most expensive machine but then it also makes maximum power and torque along with getting most features as standard.

Overall, it is difficult to deny the fact that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gives you the maximum bang for your buck when you consider its aggressive pricing.