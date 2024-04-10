Login
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched At Rs. 1.51 Lakh

The updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets a USD fork, digital instrument console, traction control system and three ABS modes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comes with three-level ABS & traction control
  • 37 mm USD fork introduced in new Pulsar N250
  • New digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been launched at Rs. 1,50,829 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and despite the new features, Bajaj has given the new Pulsar N250 a price hike of just Rs. 1,829 over the outgoing model. The most prominent change is the 37 mm upside down front fork, which adds visual appeal and should also offer better front-end feel, but the fork diameter remains the same the telescopic unit on the outgoing model. 

 

The stand-out difference visually is the new 37 mm USD fork up front which adds visual mass and premium appeal.

 

Apart from the USD fork, the Pulsar N250 also gets a traction control system, a full-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS with three levels of intervention – Rain, Road and Off-Road.

 

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted On Test

 

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets a full-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

 

The ABS levels only change the intervention levels, and it cannot be switched off completely, even in Off-Road mode. The traction control system can be switched off though in Off-Road mode. The new full-digital instrument console offers Bluetooth connectivity and along with it offers notification alerts, calls and navigation prompts. 

 

Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 First Ride Review

 

A wider 140-section rear tyre adds muscle and should offer better traction.

 

The 2024 Pulsar N250 also gets wider tyres with a 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyre, with a 10 mm increase in width giving the bike more muscular visual appeal but should also offer marginal improvement in stability and traction. Along with the ABS, traction control and the wider tyres, the kerb weight has gone up to 164 kg, an increase of 2 kg over the outgoing model. 

 

Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launch Details Revealed

 

The 249 cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder continues in the same state of tune, and with the same 5-speed transmission.

 

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 continues to be powered by the same 249 cc, air and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine which puts out 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The 5-speed transmission also has been retained, as is the slip and assist clutch. 

 

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is offered in three colour options.

 

In terms of colour options, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 is offered in three colour options – Red, White and Black. The Red and White colour options get gold-coloured forks, while on the black colour variant, the forks are finished in black. Considering the updates the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 has received in its 2024 model, the price hike is marginal. We are riding the new Pulsar N250 and look out for our first impressions, coming soon. 

