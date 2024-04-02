Login
Updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launch Details Revealed

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 will get significantly updated, with upside down front forks, a new digital instrument console and other features.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Pulsar N250 launch on April 10
  • USD forks, new instrument console expected
  • Better features, slight hike in price expected

Bajaj Auto will be launching the updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 on April 10, 2024. car&bike has been invited for the launch and first ride of the new Pulsar N250 and we will be sharing our first impressions of the bike soon. The new Pulsar N250 is expected to get some updates, in the form of an all-new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as upside down front forks, along with other cosmetic changes, including a wider rear tyre than the current 130 section rear tyre. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted On Test

 

The current Bajaj Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled two valve engine which develops 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is aided by a slip and assist clutch on the current N250. Whether Bajaj will make any updates to the engine and possibly introduce a six-speed transmission on the updated N250 is not clear yet, but more details will be known on April 10, 2024. We expect the engine to be carried over as is, while there’s a possibility of introducing a 6-speed gearbox on the updated model.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Soon

 

Spy shots reveal some feature changes in the upcoming 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250.

 

With the updates, which may also include new paint options, as well as updated graphics, the Pulsar N250 is likely to become slightly more expensive than the current Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) price at which it retails at. Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and even the KTM 250 Duke.

Research More on Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250
7.9

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Starts at ₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Pulsar N250 Specifications
View Pulsar N250 Features

