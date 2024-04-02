Updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launch Details Revealed

Bajaj Auto will be launching the updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 on April 10, 2024. car&bike has been invited for the launch and first ride of the new Pulsar N250 and we will be sharing our first impressions of the bike soon. The new Pulsar N250 is expected to get some updates, in the form of an all-new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as upside down front forks, along with other cosmetic changes, including a wider rear tyre than the current 130 section rear tyre.

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Spotted On Test

The current Bajaj Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled two valve engine which develops 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is aided by a slip and assist clutch on the current N250. Whether Bajaj will make any updates to the engine and possibly introduce a six-speed transmission on the updated N250 is not clear yet, but more details will be known on April 10, 2024. We expect the engine to be carried over as is, while there’s a possibility of introducing a 6-speed gearbox on the updated model.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Soon

Spy shots reveal some feature changes in the upcoming 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250.

With the updates, which may also include new paint options, as well as updated graphics, the Pulsar N250 is likely to become slightly more expensive than the current Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) price at which it retails at. Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and even the KTM 250 Duke.