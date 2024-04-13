2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review; Most Powerful Pulsar Becomes Even Better

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Launched first in November 2021, the Pulsar N250 now gets a host of updates by Bajaj Auto to make it more palatable in the quarter-litre segment, not to mention, its incredibly competitive pricing also makes a good case for you to get one. Without further ado, we penned down a few thoughts on the updated Pulsar N250 and took it for a quick spin on a sultry summer afternoon in Delhi.

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched In India

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Design & Features

The Pulsar N250 in Glossy Racing Red is our favourite colour option on the bike

Now, the bike gets three new colour schemes, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White and my favourite, the Glossy Racing Red. There are new graphics as well and the USD fork tubes done in champagne gold add to the premium appeal on the bike.

The updated digital instrument console now gets Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation along with call and SMS alerts

One of the highlights on the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is the all-new digital instrument console. So, in this motorcycle you now get Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts. The motorcycle also gets traction control and three settings for ABS which is – road, rain and off-road. There you go. So, you might be wondering why the Bajaj Pulsar N250 has an off-road mode for the ABS?

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch Date Revealed

The new graphics look cool and go well with the red colour

The reasoning is that in case you encounter a bad patch of road, a gravelly road, in that case you put the motorcycle and the ABS setting in off-road mode and it will allow for more slip on the rear wheel. So that you stay in control at all times. Same is the case for rain mode as well.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Engine & Performance

The engine on the N250 stays the same as before

The updated Pulsar N250 continues to get a 249 cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled motor, with four valves that makes 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm along with 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Smooth operator is what the Pulsar N250 is. No! Seriously, the engine is really smooth

The 249 cc engine is smooth and offers linear acceleration which keep things interesting, without being intimidating. The engine also has a strong pull in the mid-range, so you can pull the motorcycle from 45-50 kmph in fifth gear, all the way up to triple digit speeds, without any knocking. Slowing down and shuffling through gears is an easy task too, thanks to the slip and assist clutch.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Ride & Handling

Not only is it a slick handler, but the N250 has a balanced ride as well

The updated N250 was always a slick handler, and it continues to be so. Hustling it through traffic is an easy affair and with the addition of upside down fork, the motorcycle is well-equipped to corner at ‘above-reasonable’ speeds. The N250 packs in more muscle, thanks to the wider tyres at both ends. The rear is now a 140/70-17 unit while the front is a 110/70-17 unit. Along with visual appeal, they offer better grip and more confidence while cornering. The bike deals well with most undulations on the road in a calm manner. The ride is plush for most part and it is only the big bumps or potholes that get your attention.

Also Read: Top 5 Changes On The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Prices & Rivals

With all the added features and the USD fork, the price of the N250 goes up by just Rs. 829. It is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom)

The updated Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh, which is just Rs. 829 more than the outgoing model. With all the updates and new front suspension, the increase is minimal and that’s great on Bajaj’s part, to keep the prices competitive. But the N250 will have its work cut out, going up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Ronin and the Yamaha FZ25.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Verdict

It is an easy recommendation for someone looking for a 250 cc bike but with manageable yet engaging performance

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 with all its updates becomes a better loaded and an even more fun motorcycle. What stands out as a surprise is the refinement of the engine. For those of you who are eyeing a purchase in the quarter-litre segment, and don’t want something as radical as a KTM, the new N250 makes for a solid purchase option with great performance and lots of features as well.