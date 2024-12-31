Login
New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj teases new ‘RS’ model
  • Launch likely to happen in January 2025
  • Exhaust note teased sounds like a single-cylinder mill

Bajaj Auto has teased an upcoming addition to its Pulsar lineup, offering a brief glimpse of the new model. While the video is fast-paced and does not reveal many specifics, speculation is rife that the new Pulsar could be the updated RS 200 or even a spruced-up version of the current RS 200. That said, there is also the possibility that Bajaj might be preparing to introduce a new RS 400, which could feature the 373 cc engine already used in the NS 400Z and Dominar 400 models.

 

The teaser video includes an exhaust note that is quite similar to the outgoing RS 200 motorcycle. This also suggests that a single-cylinder engine will power the new model. Currently, Bajaj’s only RS model is the Pulsar RS 200, which has been on sale in India since 2015. 

 

undefined

 

If the RS 400 is indeed in the works, it would likely be equipped with the same 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found in the NS 400Z and Dominar 400. This engine produces 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, including a slip-and-assist clutch.

 

The Pulsar RS 200, first launched in 2015, has not seen a major update in recent years. When it debuted, the RS 200 was highly popular among younger buyers, thanks to its aggressive styling. However, the bike faced criticism for its relatively low power output, especially considering its bold design.

 

As of now, the exact details of the new Pulsar model remain under wraps. However, we expect Bajaj Auto to launch the new model sometime in January 2025. 

