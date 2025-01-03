Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India

Bajaj Auto has officially discontinued the Pulsar F250, CT125X, and the ABS variant of the Platina 110 from its two-wheeler lineup in India. These models, which were launched within the past four years, have seen low demand. Consequently, the company has removed these motorcycles from its official website.

Bajaj Pulsar F250

Introduced in late 2021 alongside its naked counterpart, the N250, the Pulsar F250 was envisioned as a successor to the iconic Pulsar 220F, which continues to be on sale at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the F250 struggled to replicate the success of its predecessor, partly due to shifting consumer preferences toward naked street bikes. Initially priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the F250 had a half-faired design similar to the Pulsar 220F, albeit it failed to draw the same attention from buyers as the Pulsar 220F did.

Bajaj CT125X

The Bajaj CT125X entered the Indian market in 2022 as one of the most affordable 125cc commuter motorcycles, priced at Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom) at launch. Available in drum and disc brake variants, the CT125X offered a rugged design that was somewhat similar to the CT110X. The CT125X was positioned just above its sibling in the bikemaker's India portfolio.

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

The Platina 110 ABS was launched in India in 2022 at a price tag of Rs 72,224 (ex-showroom). During its time, the Platina 110 was the only offering in the 100–115cc segment to feature an anti-lock braking system (ABS). While the drum brake variant of the Platina 110 remains available, the ABS version has been discontinued.

Bajaj Auto is now gearing up to launch an updated iteration of the RS 200 model in the coming weeks. The brand has been teasing the motorcycle on its social media handles, which hints that its launch isn’t far away.