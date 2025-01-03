Login
Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India

Bajaj Auto has discontinued three models from its India portfolio owing to slow sales performance.


By Carandbike Team



2 mins read



Published on January 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Pulsar F250 was launched in India in 2021
  • The CT125X was one of the most affordable 125cc at its launch
  • The Platina 110 was the only offering with an ABS feature at its time

Bajaj Auto has officially discontinued the Pulsar F250, CT125X, and the ABS variant of the Platina 110 from its two-wheeler lineup in India. These models, which were launched within the past four years, have seen low demand. Consequently, the company has removed these motorcycles from its official website.

 

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025

 

Bajaj Pulsar F250

Bajaj Pulsar F250 discontinued in india

Introduced in late 2021 alongside its naked counterpart, the N250, the Pulsar F250 was envisioned as a successor to the iconic Pulsar 220F, which continues to be on sale at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the F250 struggled to replicate the success of its predecessor, partly due to shifting consumer preferences toward naked street bikes. Initially priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the F250 had a half-faired design similar to the Pulsar 220F, albeit it failed to draw the same attention from buyers as the Pulsar 220F did.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales December 2024: Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Down

 

Bajaj CT125X

Bajaj CT 125 X daa65c3946

The Bajaj CT125X entered the Indian market in 2022 as one of the most affordable 125cc commuter motorcycles, priced at Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom) at launch. Available in drum and disc brake variants, the CT125X offered a rugged design that was somewhat similar to the CT110X. The CT125X was positioned just above its sibling in the bikemaker's India portfolio.

 

Also Read: New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh 

 

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued in india

The Platina 110 ABS was launched in India in 2022 at a price tag of Rs 72,224 (ex-showroom). During its time, the Platina 110 was the only offering in the 100–115cc segment to feature an anti-lock braking system (ABS). While the drum brake variant of the Platina 110 remains available, the ABS version has been discontinued. 

 

Bajaj Auto is now gearing up to launch an updated iteration of the RS 200 model in the coming weeks. The brand has been teasing the motorcycle on its social media handles, which hints that its launch isn’t far away.

