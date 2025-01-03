Login
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2024: Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Down

Brands such as TVS and Royal Enfield reported growth in sales, while Bajaj’s sales fell in December 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj’s two-wheeler sales fell by 4 per cent in December 2024.
  • Suzuki’s sales increased by 22 per cent in December 2024.
  • Royal Enfield sold 79,466 units cumulatively in December 2024.

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have released their sales figures for the month of November 2024. Leading brands like TVS Motor Company, Suzuki and Royal Enfield, all reported positive growth in overall sales, while few brands such as Bajaj Auto reported declines in sales compared to November 2023. Here is a look at how the brands performed.
 

Also Read: Auto Sales December 2024: Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG, Toyota Report Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip

 

Bajaj Auto Limited

 

AD 4nXcQ3p1QiebxaxE73hzerJR9WmfdE3q zRYaw1pNlsIYVPuol9F Izts5bgwREhMoZ8XPD6Ox13YCtlhoHSgicfkQx7PxBcFl0BD 1VgtVRA2hO6Q5vKIBHcexXr74gK5akYW

Bajaj Auto registered a decrease in two-wheeler sales for the month of December 2024. The two-wheeler maker recorded 2,72,173 sales during the month, a year-on-year decrease of 4 per cent. The company’s domestic sales stood at 1,28,335 units, 19 per cent lower than December 2023, while exports increased by 15 per cent, amounting to 1,43,838 units. In December 2024, Bajaj launched the new Chetak 35 Series electric scooter in India with prices starting from Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India

 

AD 4nXdhG25XTl37xNSKOWpnyfRLnVuZ0 88Q81pfr51DWQEzc6qlFrZ45GGOdWf6trjO45jylt5INSlabVu HLljtVVBkIONMWkOwBupEqL1SFBcbwx2AJlJMEp3cP40509pIA

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded 96,804 two-wheeler sales in total in December 2024, a notable 22 per cent higher than December 2023. The company’s domestic sales for the month stood at 78,834 units (year-over-year increase of 14 per cent), while exports amounted to 17,970 units, 72 per cent higher than December 2023. During the month, the Suzuki Access 125, arguably its most popular product on Indian shores achieved the 60 lakh production milestone since its launch. 

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
 

TVS Motor Company

 

AD 4nXdljMH7nDDa6ve7CaGs

TVS sold 3,12,002 two-wheelers cumulatively in December 2024, a year-over-year increase of 7 per cent. For reference, the two-wheeler maker had sold 2,90,064 units in December 2023. While TVS’ motorcycle sales (1,44,811 units sold in December 2024) fell by 2.1 per cent year-on-year, the company’s scooter sales grew by a notable 30 per cent (year-on-year) amounting to 1,33,919 units in December 2024. The company also recorded a massive 79 per cent growth in electric two-wheeler sales (up from 11,288 units in December 2023 to 20,171 units in December 2024).  Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by a mere 0.04 per cent (from 214,988 units to 215,075 units in December 2024), while two-wheeler exports grew by 29 per cent, up from 75,076 units registered in December 2023 to 96,927 units in December 2024.


 

Royal Enfield

 

AD 4nXc97GKNMdEhQSrgeOwSwDq6 wifJX192aFyQaqkHSFE9z2oACl4586qm 4m r7iRviPxoAU4YGHr8642ZrryYsineFe6

Royal Enfield’s cumulative sales in December 2024 amounted to 79,466 units, representing an increase of 25 per cent over its numbers in December 2023. The company’s domestic sales during the month amounted to 67,891 units, up from 57,291 units in December 2023 (increase of 19 per cent, year-on-year), while the company’s export numbers saw a massive 90 per cent over December 2023. Royal Enfield exported 11,575 units in December 2024, up from 6096 units in December 2023.


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

