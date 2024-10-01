Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have released the sales figures for the month of September 2024. Leading brands like Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Two-Wheelers, all reported positive growth compared to their performance in September 2023. We have the complete report here.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto registered 22 y-o-y growth last month.

Bajaj Auto has registered cumulative two-wheeler sales of 4,00,489 units in September 2024, including exports. This marks a 22 per cent growth as compared to the same period last year when the brand managed to sell 3,27,712 units. Domestic two-wheeler sales marked a 28 per cent y-o-y growth, while exports witnessed a 13 per cent increase. YTD figures for two-wheelers have also showcased growth of 12 per cent y-o-y with 1,984,125 sold.

TVS Motor Company

September Sales for TVS marked 20 per cent y-o-y growth.

In September 2024, TVS Motor Company sold 4,82,495 units, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth compared to September 2023. The total two-wheeler sales showed a 22 per cent increase, with 471,792 units sold during the same period. Domestic two-wheeler sales surged by 23 per cent reaching 369,138 units in September 2024. Additionally, electric vehicle (EV) sales experienced a 42 per cent growth, with 28,901 units sold. Furthermore, the company's two-wheeler exports grew by 19 per cent shipping 102,654 units in September 2024.

Hero Motocorp

Hero witnessed 19 per cent y-o-y growth in September 2024 sales

Hero MotoCorp managed to sell 6,37,050 motorcycles and scooters last month. This marks 19 per cent y-o-y growth. From April to September 2024, the company sold a total of 3,054,840 units, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Additionally, the company experienced a 30 per cent growth in its year-to-date exports.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Honda's two-wheeler sales represented an 11 per cent growth last month.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India registered cumulative sales of 5,83,633 units, recording 11 per cent y-o-y growth. This includes domestic sales of 5,36,391 units and 47,242 units of exports. The domestic sales registered 9 per cent y-o-y growth while the exports grew by 34 per cent over the corresponding period of last year. HMSI’s YTD April – September 2024 domestic sales accounted for 28,81,419 units while exports stood at 2,76,958 units.