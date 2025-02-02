Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4XAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2025: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, TVS Register Growth

So far, all two-wheeler brands in the Indian market have registered a growth in January 2025 sales as compared to the same month last year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.42 lakh units in January 2025
  • TVS Motor Company managed to sell over 3.97 lakh units
  • Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 91,132 motorcycle

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have released their sales figures for the month of January 2025. Leading brands like Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motorcycle India, and Royal Enfield all reported positive growth in overall sales as compared to their sales figures in the corresponding period last year.

 

Hero MotoCorp 

Hero Splendor image 1

Hero MotoCorp registered cumulative sales of 4,42,873 units in January 2025. The company sold 4,12,378 units in the domestic market, while on the export front, the brand dispatched 30,495 units, achieving a 141 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. Out of the total, 4,00,293 units were motorcycles while 42,580 were scooters. The two-wheeler manufacturer's electric vehicle arm – VIDA – dispatched 6,669 units of the newly launched VIDA V2 electric scooter. 

 

TVS Motor Company 

TVS Apache rr310 Image 1

TVS Motor Company recorded total sales of 3,97,623 units in January 2025. This reflects a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in its sales as against 3,39,513 units in January 2024. Domestic sales registered a growth of 10 per cent with 2,93,860 units retailed in January 2025. The brand’s motorcycle and scooter sales registered a year-on-year growth of 12 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. Electric vehicle witnessed as increase of 55 per cent over the same period last year. Two-wheeler exports saw a growth of 52 per cent in January 2025.

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Burgman Street EX LEAD 1 2022 12 07 T08 34 15 264 Z

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered cumulative sales of 1,08,921 units in January 2025, resulting in a growth of 14 per cent as compared to 95,762 units sold in January 2024. Its domestic sales stood at 87,834 units, reflecting a 9 per cent year-on-year spike. Exports witnessed a 38 per cent growth, reaching 21,087 units in January 2025. The brand also mentioned achieving cumulative sales of 10,40,025 units in FY 2024-25 so far, surpassing its annual production capacity of 1 lakh units.

 

Royal Enfield 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Image 28

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 91,132 motorcycles in January 2025, marking a 20 per cent growth as compared to January 2024. The company exported 10,081 motorcycles in the month, marking a 79 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales stood at 81,052 units, reflecting a 15 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year. 

# Two-wheeler sales January 2025# Bike sales in January 2025# Two-wheeler sales# Sales figures January 2025# Hero MotoCorp Sales in January 2025# TVS Sales in January 2025# Royal Enfield Sales in January 2025# Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales in January 2025# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Brands such as TVS and Royal Enfield reported growth in sales, while Bajaj’s sales fell in December 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales December 2024: Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Down
  • Passenger vehicle sales were down 13.72 per cent year-on-year compared to Nov 2023 while two-wheeler sales reported a 15.8 per cent growth.
    FADA Sales November 2024: Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall As Demand Shrinks Post Festive Season
  • Leading brands such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, all reported positive growth, while Hero MotoCorp reported a decline in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip
  • So far, all brands have reported year-on-year growth in their sales, respectively.
    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
  • The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
    Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Latest News

  • So far, all two-wheeler brands in the Indian market have registered a growth in January 2025 sales as compared to the same month last year.
    Two-Wheeler Sales January 2025: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, TVS Register Growth
  • KTM India recently chalked out all the specifications of the second-gen 390 Adventure. We compare the new iteration with the old model to see what has changed.
    KTM 390 Adventure: Old vs New – What Has Changed?
  • In January, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported an increase in sales, while sales for Hyundai and Tata declined
    Auto Sales January 2025: Maruti Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Report Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip
  • Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director of the company will take over as acting CEO with effect from May 1, 2025
    Niranjan Gupta Steps Down As CEO Of Hero MotoCorp
  • The Apex Edition variants get a few additional accessories over the standard City
    Honda City Apex Edition Launched At Rs 13.30 Lakh
  • Revealed in December 2024, the Syros is positioned as a more premium offering to the Sonet, packing in more features than the latter
    Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh
  • The 2025 250 Adventure is all-new like its larger sibling and is powered by the same motor from the 250 Duke
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Details Revealed
  • Offered in both coupe and spider formats the 12Cilindri is powered by Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 engine
    Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
  • The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • While the YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3,59,900, the naked MT-03 now retails at Rs 3,49,900, both ex-showroom
    Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Two-Wheeler Sales January 2025: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, TVS Register Growth
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved