Two-Wheeler Sales January 2025: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, TVS Register Growth

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have released their sales figures for the month of January 2025. Leading brands like Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motorcycle India, and Royal Enfield all reported positive growth in overall sales as compared to their sales figures in the corresponding period last year.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp registered cumulative sales of 4,42,873 units in January 2025. The company sold 4,12,378 units in the domestic market, while on the export front, the brand dispatched 30,495 units, achieving a 141 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. Out of the total, 4,00,293 units were motorcycles while 42,580 were scooters. The two-wheeler manufacturer's electric vehicle arm – VIDA – dispatched 6,669 units of the newly launched VIDA V2 electric scooter.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company recorded total sales of 3,97,623 units in January 2025. This reflects a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in its sales as against 3,39,513 units in January 2024. Domestic sales registered a growth of 10 per cent with 2,93,860 units retailed in January 2025. The brand’s motorcycle and scooter sales registered a year-on-year growth of 12 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. Electric vehicle witnessed as increase of 55 per cent over the same period last year. Two-wheeler exports saw a growth of 52 per cent in January 2025.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered cumulative sales of 1,08,921 units in January 2025, resulting in a growth of 14 per cent as compared to 95,762 units sold in January 2024. Its domestic sales stood at 87,834 units, reflecting a 9 per cent year-on-year spike. Exports witnessed a 38 per cent growth, reaching 21,087 units in January 2025. The brand also mentioned achieving cumulative sales of 10,40,025 units in FY 2024-25 so far, surpassing its annual production capacity of 1 lakh units.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield posted monthly sales of 91,132 motorcycles in January 2025, marking a 20 per cent growth as compared to January 2024. The company exported 10,081 motorcycles in the month, marking a 79 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales stood at 81,052 units, reflecting a 15 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.