Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have released their sales figures for the month of November 2024. Leading brands like Bajaj, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), all reported positive growth in overall sales, while few brands such as Hero MotoCorp reported declines in sales compared to November 2023. Here is a look at how the brands performed.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp's sales fell by 6.4 per cent in November 2024



Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales figure for November 2024 amounted to 4,59,805 motorcycles and scooters. This represents a decline in sales of nearly 6.4 per cent, down from 4,91,050 unit sales in November 2023. The two-wheeler manufacturer’s domestic sales for the last month, which stood at 4,39,777, is 7.66 per cent lower than its domestic sales figure in November 2023. In terms of motorcycle sales (4,25,856 units sold), the company registered a drop of nearly 3.5 per cent, while scooter sales were also on the low (33,949 units sold), decreasing by nearly 32 per cent. Only exports saw positive growth, rising by 36 per cent, amounting to 20,028 units.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda's exports rose by 47 per cent during the month

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) registered cumulative sales of 4,72,749 units in November 2024, a year-over-year increase of 5.55 per cent over the same month last year. Domestic sales figures for the month, which amounted to 4,32,888 units, were up by 2.9 per cent over November 2023’s numbers, which stood at 4,20,677 units. Export numbers also grew by nearly 47 per cent, from 27,172 units in November 2023 to 39,861 exports in November 2024.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki's domestic sales grew by seven per cent in November 2024

Suzuki’s cumulative sales in India during the month grew slightly, by 8 per cent, from 87,096 units in November 2023 to 94,370 units in November 2024. In terms of domestic sales, the company sold 78,333 units, representing a 7 per cent increase from 73,135 units in the same period last year. The company’s exports grew by 15 per cent with 16,037 units sold in international markets, compared to 13,961 units exported in November 2023.

TVS Motor Company

TVS motorcycle sales only grew by a minor four per cent in November 2024

TVS Motor Company registered 3,92,473 two-wheeler sales in November 2024, reflecting an increase of 12 per cent over the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales for the company grew from 2,87,017 units (November 2023) to 3,05,323 units (November 2024), by 6 per cent. While scooter sales grew significantly by 22 per cent, from 1,35,749 units in November 2023 to 1,65,535 units in November 2024, motorcycle sales mostly remained stagnant, only rising by a minor four per cent, from 1,72,836 units to 1,80,247 units.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield registered a decline of 4 per cent in year-over-year domestic sales for the month

November 2024 was an exciting month for Royal Enfield, as the company showcased its first ever electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, launched the Bear 650 and Goan Classic 350, while also unveiling the Scram 440 and the Classic 650. However, the company’s cumulative sales only grew by a marginal 2 per cent, from 80,251 units in November 2023 to 82,257 units in November 2024. Royal Enfield even registered a decline of 4 per cent in year-over-year domestic sales for the month, which fell from 75,137 units (November 2023) to 72,236 units (November 2024). The company’s exports however, went up by 96 per cent, from 5,114 (November 2023) to 10,021 (November 2024).

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj's domestic sales declined by seven per cent in November 2024

Bajaj Auto’s cumulative two-wheeler sales for November 2024 amounted to 3,68,076 units, five per cent higher than its sales in November 2023 (3,49,048 units). Bajaj’s sales in the domestic market alone however, declined by 7 per cent, to 2,03,611 units from 2,18,597 unit sales in November 2023. The company’s exports on the other hand, grew by a notable 26 per cent, from 1,30,451 units in November 2023, to 1,64,465 units shipped in November 2024.