Hero Xpulse 421 Concept Sketch Unveiled At EICMA 2024

Back in 2019, Hero teased the development of a bigger Xpulse, showcasing a chassis and motor at its CIT facility in Jaipur. While the news had many off-road and adventure enthusiasts (including us) all excited, the project was unfortunately faced with issues about the powertrain which led to a halt in further development. But, the bike maker seemed to have returned to the drawing board to solve the issues and resume the project as test mules of the motorcycle were spotted last year. Now, at the recently held EICMA trade show in Milan, Hero unveiled a sketch of the Xpulse 421 confirming that a bigger and more powerful Xpulse is indeed on its way.



While Hero has been tight-lipped about revealing any details about the motorcycle, there are a couple of details that have been revealed in the sketch. First up, although the Xpulse 421 shares few of its design cues with the standard Xpulse, it draws inspiration from the Dakar bikes featuring a tall stance with a low seat, high ground clearance, slim profile and a rally-styled headstock for the instrumentation console. No prizes for guessing, but knowing that Hero has been participating in Dakar and also holds the distinction of being the first Indian two-wheeler brand to bag a podium finish in the gruelling rally, it is safe to say that Hero most likely had input from its Dakar riders for the development of the Xpulse 421.



Coming to the mechanicals, the Xpulse 421 will be equipped with USDs and a link-type monoshock with lots of suspension travel. Whether the setup will be adjustable is yet to be known. The motorcycle will ride on wire-spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres. Meanwhile, braking will be handled by disc brakes at both ends with switchable ABS. As for the powertrain, as the name suggests, the Xpulse 421 will be powered by a 421 cc displacement mill that is likely to be derived using the Mavrick 440’s mill as a base. Expect the engine to be different in character and performance registering a higher power and torque output.



While the Xpulse 421 is still in the concept stage, according to Hero, considering that test mules of the motorcycle have already been spotted confirming that the motorcycle is already in testing stages and is likely to be production-ready by the end of 2025 followed by its launch in the first quarter of 2026. In terms of competition, the Xpulse 421 will go up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the recently unveiled KTM 390 Adventure.

