Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?

Honda has applied for trademark rights for a new model in the US, for what is a Honda GB500, raising the possibility that a 500 cc single-cylinder Honda modern classic model could be in the works. The application date for the Honda GB500 in the US is November 12, 2024, so the possibility of the production model could be as early as late 2025. What is still not clear is what engine the GB500 will use. Honda already has a 500 cc parallel-twin engine (471 cc) used in several existing models, and the other possibility is a completely new engine, which could be a twin, or even a single-cylinder thumper.

The made in India Honda H'Ness CB350 was designed and developed to take on segment leader Royal Enfield.

The application of this trademark is significant, because Honda already has the GB350, which is essentially the made-in-India Honda H’Ness CB350. The CB350 is a modern classic model with a long-stroke 350 cc single-cylinder engine, designed to take on segment leader Royal Enfield in India, and in overseas markets. This engine is a departure from Honda’s traditional short-stroke engines in its CB series models, and the question that remains is what kind of engine will the GB500 will use.

The Honda GB350C is essentially the made-in-India Honda H'Ness CB350 with minor cosmetic changes.

The GB500 could use an existing engine platform, like the 500 cc parallel-twin used in the CB500, NX500 and the Rebel 500. However, considering the GB500 name, with the GB350 being a single-cylinder modern classic, there’s also the possibility of Honda developing an all-new 500 cc thumper, to be used in a new single-cylinder mid-size modern classic. And a 500 cc Honda modern classic, will have no real rival, at least in India, but will try and fill a gap left by the Royal Enfield Classic 500 and Bullet 500 which have been discontinued for a few years now.

The Honda CB500 Four was in production from 1971 till 1978 and was powered by an inline four-cylinder engine.

A 500 cc single-cylinder modern classic will not just give Honda an opportunity to fill a need gap in the single-cylinder modern classic motorcycle segment, but also take on existing rivals, like the Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed T4, Triumph Speed 400 and even the BSA Gold Star 650 to some extent. More details can be expected in the coming months, and considering the GB500 will need to be competitively positioned, there’s the real possibility that, like the GB350 (or H’Ness CB350), the upcoming GB500 will also be made in India.

But what Honda needs is possibly a desirable modern classic - something like the 1969 Honda Dream CB500 Four, or the Honda CB750, widely regarded as the first superbike. A pathbreaking new modern classic which will set new benchmarks in design, performance and technology is what could make Honda's upcoming GB500 stand apart, rather than go with the flow and fill a need gap in a segment and make yet another long-stroke thumper.

