Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?

Honda has trademarked the GB500 name in the US, hinting that a 500 cc Honda modern classic may be in the making.
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda GB500 trademarked in the US
  • Honda GB350 is a rebranded Honda H'Ness CB350
  • Honda may be developing new 500 cc platform

Honda has applied for trademark rights for a new model in the US, for what is a Honda GB500, raising the possibility that a 500 cc single-cylinder Honda modern classic model could be in the works. The application date for the Honda GB500 in the US is November 12, 2024, so the possibility of the production model could be as early as late 2025. What is still not clear is what engine the GB500 will use. Honda already has a 500 cc parallel-twin engine (471 cc) used in several existing models, and the other possibility is a completely new engine, which could be a twin, or even a single-cylinder thumper. 

 

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB350 Review

 

Honda H ness CB 350 Edited 2

The made in India Honda H'Ness CB350 was designed and developed to take on segment leader Royal Enfield. 

 

The application of this trademark is significant, because Honda already has the GB350, which is essentially the made-in-India Honda H’Ness CB350. The CB350 is a modern classic model with a long-stroke 350 cc single-cylinder engine, designed to take on segment leader Royal Enfield in India, and in overseas markets. This engine is a departure from Honda’s traditional short-stroke engines in its CB series models, and the question that remains is what kind of engine will the GB500 will use.  

 

Also Read: Honda CB350 RS Review

 

Honda GB 350c m1

The Honda GB350C is essentially the made-in-India Honda H'Ness CB350 with minor cosmetic changes.

 

The GB500 could use an existing engine platform, like the 500 cc parallel-twin used in the CB500, NX500 and the Rebel 500. However, considering the GB500 name, with the GB350 being a single-cylinder modern classic, there’s also the possibility of Honda developing an all-new 500 cc thumper, to be used in a new single-cylinder mid-size modern classic. And a 500 cc Honda modern classic, will have no real rival, at least in India, but will try and fill a gap left by the Royal Enfield Classic 500 and Bullet 500 which have been discontinued for a few years now. 

 

1971 Honda Dream CB 500 Four

The Honda CB500 Four was in production from 1971 till 1978 and was powered by an inline four-cylinder engine.

 

A 500 cc single-cylinder modern classic will not just give Honda an opportunity to fill a need gap in the single-cylinder modern classic motorcycle segment, but also take on existing rivals, like the Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed T4, Triumph Speed 400 and even the BSA Gold Star 650 to some extent. More details can be expected in the coming months, and considering the GB500 will need to be competitively positioned, there’s the real possibility that, like the GB350 (or H’Ness CB350), the upcoming GB500 will also be made in India. 

 

But what Honda needs is possibly a desirable modern classic - something like the 1969 Honda Dream CB500 Four, or the Honda CB750, widely regarded as the first superbike. A pathbreaking new modern classic which will set new benchmarks in design, performance and technology is what could make Honda's upcoming GB500 stand apart, rather than go with the flow and fill a need gap in a segment and make yet another long-stroke thumper.

 

(Source)

# Honda GB500# Honda GB500 trademark# Honda GB500 modern classic# Honda modern classic# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The naked Ducati now packs more power, a new double-sided swingarm, and an updated electronics package, from the Panigale V4.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
  • Honda has trademarked the GB500 name in the US, hinting that a 500 cc Honda modern classic may be in the making.
    Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?
  • Stellantis says that the company board will be headed by an Interim Executive Committee in the intervening period.
    Carlos Tavares Resigns As Stellantis CEO; Successor To Be Appointed In 2025
  • Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
    MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
  • Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
  • Price hike to affect all models in its India portfolio.
    Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025
  • The KTM 250 Duke’s discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Updated earlier this year, the 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount
  • While manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by nearly 7 per cent
    Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles
    Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune
  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved