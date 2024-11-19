Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE 6eMahindra XEV 9eHyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosToyota New Camry
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700CFMoto 400GTOkinawa Oki100
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh

TVS has upgraded its Apache RTR 160 motorcycle with revised hardware and three new colour schemes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets USD fork
  • Engine remains unchanged
  • Retains all other existing styling cues and features

TVS Motor Company has launched an updated version of the RTR 160 4V. It is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and essentially gains new front suspension and refreshed colour schemes. At this price, it is Rs 3,000 more expensive than the telescopic dual channel ABS variant of the motorcycle. Apart from this, the engine specifications, design, and features remain the same as before. 

 

Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 4.0 To Be Held From December 6-7

 TVS Apache RTR 160 4 V 1

Three new paint schemes have been introduced in this update. 

 

The biggest and perhaps only noteworthy update is that TVS has ditched the previous telescopic suspension for a new, 37 mm upside-down fork for the RTR 160 4V. It continues with a monoshock at the rear and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The bike also gets a refreshed colour palette now with Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White paint schemes complemented by the golden fork. 

 

Also Read: TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389

 TVS Apache RTR 160 4 V 2

Apart from new colour schemes, it now also gets a golden-finish USD fork. 

 

The features list continues to include a digital dash with SmartXonnect-connected vehicle tech with voice assist, featuring functions like turn-by-turn navigation, crash alerts, and call/SMS alerts. Additionally, it offers three riding modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.

 

The motorcycle continued to be powered by a 160 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine producing 17.35 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Apache RTR 160 4V# New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V# Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V# Apache RTR 160 4V# TVS bikes in India# TVS Motorcycles# Apache bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The fourth edition of TVS MotoSoul will be held in Vagator, Goa, with tickets costing Rs 2000
    TVS MotoSoul 4.0 To Be Held From December 6-7
  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
  • So far, all brands have reported year-on-year growth in their sales, respectively.
    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
  • With the price cut, the base variant of the Ronin can now be had for Rs 1.35 lakh
    TVS Ronin SS Price Slashed By Rs 14,000; Top-Spec Variant Gets New Colour Scheme
  • The new variant makes the TVS Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before
    TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869

Latest News

  • The luxury MPV will offer seating for up to 7 and comes loaded with comfort features.
    BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Interior Revealed
  • The initial batch of the updated compact SUV was shipped to South Africa.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Exports Commence; First Shipment Headed To SA
  • Equipped with a 2.5 kWh removable battery, the Tennis weighs in at under 100 kg, and its hub motor propels it to a top speed of 65 kmph.
    VLF Tennis Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.30 Lakh
  • The motorcycles will be brought to India via the CKD route and assembled at KAW Veloce Motors’ facility in Kolhapur
    Brixton Crossfire 500 and Cromwell 1200 Motorcycles Launched In India: Check Prices, Specs
  • The CLA will sit on Mercedes’ new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and will feature both internal combustion and all-electric drivetrains.
    Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed
  • Latest teaser video for Honda 2 Wheeler India’s upcoming electric scooter reveals there will be at least two variants on offer, each with a different digital dashboard.
    Honda’s Maiden Electric Scooter For India To Have 104 Km Range, Direct Drive Motor
  • The motorcycle will go on sale overseas in 2025, and BSA is currently accepting bookings for it on its UK website
    BSA Gold Star 650-Based B65 Scrambler Unveiled
  • Long-wheelbase iterations of Audi’s A4 replacement is 73 mm longer than the standard A5 and sits on a 68 mm longer wheelbase.
    New Audi A5L Long-Wheelbase Sedan Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was introduced in 2022, as a product of the Suzuki-Toyota alliance
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • This will be the first time in over five years that the sedan will receive a comprehensive update in India
    2025 Toyota Camry Launch On December 11

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved