TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 19, 2024
Highlights
- Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets USD fork
- Engine remains unchanged
- Retains all other existing styling cues and features
TVS Motor Company has launched an updated version of the RTR 160 4V. It is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and essentially gains new front suspension and refreshed colour schemes. At this price, it is Rs 3,000 more expensive than the telescopic dual channel ABS variant of the motorcycle. Apart from this, the engine specifications, design, and features remain the same as before.
Also Read: TVS MotoSoul 4.0 To Be Held From December 6-7
Three new paint schemes have been introduced in this update.
The biggest and perhaps only noteworthy update is that TVS has ditched the previous telescopic suspension for a new, 37 mm upside-down fork for the RTR 160 4V. It continues with a monoshock at the rear and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The bike also gets a refreshed colour palette now with Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White paint schemes complemented by the golden fork.
Also Read: TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
Apart from new colour schemes, it now also gets a golden-finish USD fork.
The features list continues to include a digital dash with SmartXonnect-connected vehicle tech with voice assist, featuring functions like turn-by-turn navigation, crash alerts, and call/SMS alerts. Additionally, it offers three riding modes: Urban, Rain, and Sport.
The motorcycle continued to be powered by a 160 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine producing 17.35 bhp and 14.73 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a five-speed gearbox.
