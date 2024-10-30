Login
TVS MotoSoul 4.0 To Be Held From December 6-7

The fourth edition of TVS MotoSoul will be held in Vagator, Goa, with tickets costing Rs 2000
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The fourth edition of MotoSoul will be held from December 6 to December 7.
  • To take place at Vagator, Goa.
  • Tickets are priced at Rs 2000 each.

TVS Motor Company is all set to host the fourth edition of MotoSoul from December 6 to December 7. The event will be held in Vagator, Goa, and will include a range of racing events, and some interactive sessions with racing and biking experts. The event will also showcase a range of custom TVS motorcycles, and will also be live music performances, and food stalls for attendees to explore. Tickets for the event can be had for Rs 2000.

 

Also Read: TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
 2023 TVS Moto Soul Customs

TVS is also known to showcase a range of custom motorcycles at MotoSoul

 

Attendees of the event can partake in events such as dirt track and flat track racing, along with other riding events such as Apache Pro Performance and Moto-CrossFit. There will also be stalls that sell riding gear and merchandise alongside other TVS-branded accessories. There will also be VR experience zones set up. TVS is also known to showcase a range of custom motorcycles at the event, and has displayed a few motorcycles based on the Ronin and RTR 310 in previous editions of MotoSoul.

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RR310 ARRC Race Bike First Ride
 

The previous edition of MotoSoul saw TVS launch the 2024 Apache RTR 160 4V for the Indian market. Furthermore, the company also announced its collaboration with Alpinestars, with an aim to develop high-quality riding gear and urban wear. TVS Motor Company also announced the extension of its partnership with Petronas.


 

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Bikes# TVS MotoSoul# MotoSoul 2024# TVS MotoSoul 4.0# TVS MotoSoul Goa# Goa# TVS Apache# Bikes# Two Wheelers
