New TVS Jupiter 125 Teased; Launch Imminent

TVS Motor Company has teased the new Jupiter 125, hinting that its launch is not that far away. The teaser hints at a notable design revamp for the scooter, which has only received minor incremental updates since its launch in 2021. The new Jupiter 125 may also get several upgrades on the feature front, although it is expected to retain the same powertrain and mechanical underpinnings as the current model.

Also Read: Updated 2025 TVS iQube ST Launched With Bigger Battery; Price Slashed By Rs 25,000



The teasers of the new Jupiter 125 only give us a minor glimpse of the upcoming scooter. One of the teaser videos gives us a brief view of the new Jupiter 125’s rear end, which appears to be largely revised, with an all-new tail lamp setup. While speculative, it only makes sense that some of the styling cues on the new Jupiter 125 will be borrowed from its smaller sibling, the Jupiter 110, the latest version of which was launched last year. While there is no word on how many improvements the scooter will see on the feature front, things like a digital TFT display with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp, hazard lamp and a follow me headlamp are expected to be on offer.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTS X Design Patented In India



On the powertrain front, the Jupiter 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine. The engine, in some variants, is offered with TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. The power figures of the engine without iGo Assist are 8 bhp and 10.5 Nm while with iGo Assist, the engine delivers 8.44 bhp, and 11.1 Nm of torque. The same engine is expected to be offered in the new model.



