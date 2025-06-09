2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched At Rs 1.54 Lakh; Gets USD Fork, New Graphics
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 9, 2025
Highlights
- Gets a 37 mm upside-down fork
- Features updated graphics: New colour options
- 198cc engine is now OBD-2B compliant
TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the price sees a hike of around Rs 5,300. To justify this, the latest iteration gets a handful of upgrades, including a 37mm upside-down (USD) fork, an OBD-2B compliant engine, new graphics, and refreshed colour schemes.
Also Read: New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?
For 2025, the telescopic fork has been replaced with a USD fork, similar to those used on the Apache RTR 160 4V. TVS has also introduced a hydroformed handlebar, which is said to offer better strength, along with being lighter. Visually, the bike gets new graphics and updated colour options: Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey, each paired with red alloy wheels at the front.
Also Read: Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company
The feature list includes a fully digital instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect offering Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist. Moreover, it also comes equipped with adjustable brake and clutch levers.
The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 198cc, single-cylinder engine producing 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is now OBD-2B compliant and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. The three ride modes – Sport, Urban, Rain – have been carried over along with dual-channel ABS.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular TVS Models
- TVS RoninEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.35 - 1.73 Lakh
- TVS Scooty Pep PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 60,334 - 63,234
- TVS XL 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 43,041 - 54,160
- TVS Apache RR 310Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.67 - 3 Lakh
- TVS RadeonEx-Showroom Price₹ 59,925 - 74,966
- TVS Apache RTR 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.28 Lakh
- TVS Ntorq 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh
- TVS RaiderEx-Showroom Price₹ 84,869 - 1.02 Lakh
- TVS JupiterEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,700 - 89,913
- TVS SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 60,130 - 66,493
- TVS Apache RTR 160 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.25 - 1.4 Lakh
- TVS Star City PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 71,205 - 73,955
- TVS Apache RTR 180Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.31 Lakh
- TVS Jupiter 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 86,405 - 96,855
- TVS Scooty Zest 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 67,016 - 68,693
- TVS iQubeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 200 4VEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 165 RPEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- TVS Apache RTR 310Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.43 Lakh
- TVS Ronin 2025Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.59 - 1.61 Lakh
- TVS X ElectricEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.5 Lakh