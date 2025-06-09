HomeNews & Reviews
2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched At Rs 1.54 Lakh; Gets USD Fork, New Graphics

The latest iteration of the Apache 200 gets a 37 mm USD fork, OBD-2B compliant engine, new graphics, and fresh colour options.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a 37 mm upside-down fork
  • Features updated graphics: New colour options
  • 198cc engine is now OBD-2B compliant

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the price sees a hike of around Rs 5,300. To justify this, the latest iteration gets a handful of upgrades, including a 37mm upside-down (USD) fork, an OBD-2B compliant engine, new graphics, and refreshed colour schemes.  

 

Also Read: New TVS Electric Scooter Design Patented: Will This Be The Entry-Level TVS EV?

  2025 tvs apache rtr 200 4v launched at rs 154 lakh 1

For 2025, the telescopic fork has been replaced with a USD fork, similar to those used on the Apache RTR 160 4V. TVS has also introduced a hydroformed handlebar, which is said to offer better strength, along with being lighter. Visually, the bike gets new graphics and updated colour options: Glossy Black, Matte Black, and Granite Grey, each paired with red alloy wheels at the front.

 

Also Read: Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company

  2025 tvs apache rtr 200 4v launched at rs 154 lakh 2

The feature list includes a fully digital instrument cluster with TVS SmartXonnect offering Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist. Moreover, it also comes equipped with adjustable brake and clutch levers.  

  

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 198cc, single-cylinder engine producing 20.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is now OBD-2B compliant and comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. The three ride modes – Sport, Urban, Rain – have been carried over along with dual-channel ABS. 

