Sudarshan Venu Appointed New Chairman Of TVS Motor Company

Sudarshan Venu has been appointed the new chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company. Having previously served as the managing director of the company, this represents a promotion for Venu, who will assume this role from August 25, 2025. Venu replaces Sir Ralf Speth who will step down on August 22, 2025, after serving at the company as a director since 2021.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership as Chairman over the last three years. His contributions have been invaluable in guiding our strategic expansion into global markets and fostering innovation that has significantly strengthened our industry standing. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor for TVS Motor and in welcoming Sudarshan into his new role. I am confident that Sudarshan, who in his capacity as Managing Director has demonstrated tremendous growth for the business, will take the Company to even greater heights.”

Sudarshan Venu was appointed the managing director of TVS in 2022, after being promoted from the position of joint managing director. Since his appointment at TVS, Venu played a crucial role in the company's growth both inside India and in foreign markets including Asia, Africa and Europe.