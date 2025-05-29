TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SXC Variant Launched In India At Rs 89,000
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 29, 2025
Highlights
- The new colour options on the scooter are called- Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey.
- Comes with a new fully digital LCD cluster.
- Continues to be powered by the same 125 cc engine with iGo Assist.
TVS Motor Company has rolled out a new variant for the Jupiter 125 scooter, bringing the total number of variants for the Jupiter to four. Named the Dual Tone SmartXonnect variant, the new variant is priced at Rs 89,000 (ex-showroom) and slots in between the Disc and SmartXonnect variants of the Jupiter 125. As its name suggests, the new variant primarily introduces two new colour options for the scooter. Additionally, the scooter also comes with a few new features.
The new dual-tone colour options on the scooter are called Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey. These colour options at the moment, are solely offered in this variant of the scooter. Additionally, this variant of the scooter also gets a rear reflector and a pillion backrest. The other new bit is a new fully digital LCD cluster that displays call and SMS alerts, and real-time and average fuel efficiency figures. Aside from this, the list of features offered in the variant includes an LED headlight and a follow-me-home function.
On the powertrain front, the Jupiter 125 continues to be powered by a 125 cc engine. The engine, in this variant, is offered with TVS’s ‘iGo Assist’ tech. The power figures of the engine without iGo Assist are 8 bhp and 10.5 Nm while with iGo Assist, the engine delivers 8.44 bhp and 11.1 Nm of torque. The scooter also remains unchanged on the mechanical front.
