TVS Jupiter 125 With SmartXonnect Launched At Rs 96,855

The SmartXonnect variant demands a premium of Rs 4825 over the current disc-alloy top-spec variant
By Janak Sorap

1 mins read

17-Oct-23 12:40 PM IST

Highlights

  • Jupiter 125 gets a new SmartXonnect variant option
  • Rs 4825 more expensive than the disc-alloy variant
  • Gets two new colours - Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze

TVS Motor Company has updated its Jupiter 125 scooter by introducing a new Smartxonnect variant. With the new update, the top-spec connected features variant is priced at Rs 96,855, which is Rs 4825 more expensive than the current top-spec disc-alloy variant. Meanwhile, the prices for the Jupiter 125 start at Rs 88,255. (All prices are ex-showroom). Furthermore, in addition to the existing four colour options, the new SmartXconnect variant is offered in two new liveries, Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze.
 

Speaking of the SmartXonnect variant, the Jupiter 125 gets a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display that allows the rider to be connected to their smartphone while on the go. The unit also comes with the ‘SmartXtalk’ and ‘SmartXtrack’ functions to further enhance the experience. Once paired to a smartphone through the dedicated app, the operator will have access to turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance and call and message notifications. But, that’s not all, one can also receive updates on the weather forecast, news and also real-time updates on sports scores.
 

Furthermore, TVS has also updated the Jupiter 125 with features like follow-me headlamps which remain illuminated for 20 seconds after the engine is turned off and hazard lights for better visibility during poor visibility and during a breakdown. Lastly, the scooter also features a backrest for the pillion rider for enhanced comfort.


Commenting on the launch, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice president, of Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “In today's fast-paced world, staying connected has become more than a convenience; it's a way of life. There’s only one time when you're possibly not connected - when you're on your two-wheeler. The introduction of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect is designed to keep you connected seamlessly on the go. With SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, our innovative connectivity features, the riding experience is about to be transformed like never before. We are confident that in the journey of "Connected Rahiye, Fayde Mein Rahiye”, our customer will experience the future of riding with the TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect.”

