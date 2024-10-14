Auto Sales September 2024: India’s Total Volume Grew Nearly 13% Led By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the auto industry’s sales numbers for September 2024. Last month the Indian auto industry collectively sold 24,62,431 units witnessing a 12.6 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 21,86,270 vehicles sold in September 2023. However, this growth was mainly led by strong two- and three-wheeler sales, at 15.8 and 6.7 per cent growth respectively. At the same time, the passenger vehicle segment saw a decline of 1.4 per cent.

Also read: BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024

In September 2024, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,56,752 units as against 3,61,717 sold during the same month in 2023. In comparison, total two-wheeler sales stood at 20,25,993 units, compared to 17,49,794 units sold a year before. Three-wheeler sales for the period stood at 79,683 vehicles. At the same time, Quadricycle sales fell a massive 97 per cent to 3 units compared to 88 units sold in September 2023.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024

Commenting on the Q2 2024-25 performance, Shailesh Chandra, President, SIAM said, “The overall Indian automobile industry remained strong in Q2 2024-25 with 8.9 per cent growth compared to Q2 2023-24. Two and Three-Wheelers continued to post strong growth of 12.6 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively, while Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles posted some degrowth in Q2 of 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Surpasses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycle in September 2024 stood at 27,73,039 units.