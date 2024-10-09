Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024

Mercedes-Benz India continued to report a year-on-year growth on sales in Q3 2024 as the company looks set to report a third consecutive best-ever year of sales. The carmaker ended the third quarter of calendar year 2024 with total sales of 5,117 units - up 21 per cent from 4,240 units reported in Q3 2023.

Year-to-date sales were also notably higher than 2023 with 14,379 units sold - best-ever numbers in the January to September 2024 window. This marked a 13 per cent improvement over 2023 where the carmaker’s sales stood at 12,768 units in the same period.



Top-End Vehicle Demand Push Sales Growth

Key to this success has been the growing demand for Mercedes’ Top-End Vehicle range which the company said accounted for one of every four Mercedes-Benz models sold in the country. The TEV range comprises of the company’s flagship models such as the S-Class, GLS, EQS and their respective Maybach derivatives.

S-Class and Maybach S-Class sales were at their highest ever in India.

The company said that sales of its TEVs were up 18 per cent in the nine months of 2024 with the S-class and Maybach S-class clocking their highest ever sales in the country. The demand for Maybach models too witnessed a notable rise with Mercedes saying sales of the Maybach S-class, GLS and EQS combined were up 125 per cent in the Jan-Sept 2024 period year-on-year. The company however did not provide the number of units sold.



EV Sales Account For 6 Per Cent Of Cars Sold

EQ model range sales were up 84 per cent year-on-year with over 800 units sold.

Aside for the strong demand for its TEVs, Mercedes’ EQ range of electric cars also reported a notable growth over 2023. Now comprising of 6 models in the country, Mercedes said that its EQ range of cars accounted for about 6 per cent of all units sold in the year as of September 2024 with over 800 units sold. This marked a 84 per cent improvement over the January to September 2023 period while sales in Q3 alone were up almost 140 per cent.



Strengthening Sales Network

The company also revealed that it had opened 6 new touchpoints in 2024 so far along with revamping 11 outlets to follow the brand’s new ‘global luxury retailing format.’ The company also revealed that before the end of the year, its dealer network would expand into the cities of Amritsar, Kottayam, Agra and Kanpur. Additionally nearly 40 of its existing outlets would under a revamp to follow the brand’s new ‘global luxury’ retail format.