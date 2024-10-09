Login
Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024

Carmaker reported double-digit growth in sales for Q3 2024 as well as for the first nine months of the year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Year-to-date slaes as of end-September were up 13 per cent
  • Q3 sales stand at 5,117 units
  • 1 in 4 Mercedes sold from Top-End Vehicle range

Mercedes-Benz India continued to report a year-on-year growth on sales in Q3 2024 as the company looks set to report a third consecutive best-ever year of sales. The carmaker ended the third quarter of calendar year 2024 with total sales of 5,117 units - up 21 per cent from 4,240 units reported in Q3 2023.

 

Also read: All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh
 

Year-to-date sales were also notably higher than 2023 with 14,379 units sold - best-ever numbers in the January to September 2024 window. This marked a 13 per cent improvement over 2023 where the carmaker’s sales stood at 12,768 units in the same period.
 

Top-End Vehicle Demand Push Sales Growth

Key to this success has been the growing demand for Mercedes’ Top-End Vehicle range which the company said accounted for one of every four Mercedes-Benz models sold in the country. The TEV range comprises of the company’s flagship models such as the S-Class, GLS, EQS and their respective Maybach derivatives.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch
 

Mercedes Maybach 2022 08 09 T06 04 54 562 Z

S-Class and Maybach S-Class sales were at their highest ever in India.

 

The company said that sales of its TEVs were up 18 per cent in the nine months of 2024 with the S-class and Maybach S-class clocking their highest ever sales in the country. The demand for Maybach models too witnessed a notable rise with Mercedes saying sales of the Maybach S-class, GLS and EQS combined were up 125 per cent in the Jan-Sept 2024 period year-on-year. The company however did not provide the number of units sold.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore 
 

EV Sales Account For 6 Per Cent Of Cars Sold

2022 Mercedes EQS 580 Review

EQ model range sales were up 84 per cent year-on-year with over 800 units sold.

 

Aside for the strong demand for its TEVs, Mercedes’ EQ range of electric cars also reported a notable growth over 2023. Now comprising of 6 models in the country, Mercedes said that its EQ range of cars accounted for about 6 per cent of all units sold in the year as of September 2024 with over 800 units sold. This marked a 84 per cent improvement over the January to September 2023 period while sales in Q3 alone were up almost 140 per cent.
 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore

 

Strengthening Sales Network

The company also revealed that it had opened 6 new touchpoints in 2024 so far along with revamping 11 outlets to follow the brand’s new ‘global luxury retailing format.’ The company also revealed that before the end of the year, its dealer network would expand into the cities of Amritsar, Kottayam, Agra and Kanpur. Additionally nearly 40 of its existing outlets would under a revamp to follow the brand’s new ‘global luxury’ retail format.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

