New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it has commenced local production of the all-new E-class at its plant in Chakan ahead of its launch on October 9. The new E-class arrives in India a little over a year after its global debut and like its predecessor, it will be sold in long-wheelbase body style as standard. Now entering its sixth generation, the E-class was Mercedes’ first car to be locally assembled in India way back in 1995.



“The start of local production of the New Long Wheelbase E-Class is an important milestone, reiterating Mercedes-Benz India’s world-class manufacturing capabilities, flexibility and digitalization. With this new LWB E-Class, we have further deepened and expanded our localization footprint by sourcing various commodities from India, emphasizing our dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Executive Director and Head of Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.



The new E-class brings with it an evolutionary design on the outside while the cabin will pack in a lot more tech than before. The new E-class is confirmed to get Mercedes’ MBUX Superscreen in top variants featuring a large central touchscreen and a dedicated display for the co-driver as well. Rear seat occupants meanwhile will get luxuries such as independent climate zones, power-adjustable outer seats, headrest pillows, powered sunblinds and even a 730W Burmester audio system.



On the powertrain front, Mercedes has confirmed that the new E will come with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit is a 2.0-litre mill that makes roughly 195 bhp while the diesel, also a 2.0-litre unit will make about 200 bhp. A 9-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard.

The new E-class will go up against the recently launched BMW 5 Series long-wheelbase and the Audi A6.