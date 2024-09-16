Login
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore

The EQS 580 SUV is the third and final BEV launch for India from the German carmaker this year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS SUV at Rs 1.41 crore.
  • Final BEV launch of the year from the company.
  • Equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS 580 SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). The launch of the all-electric SUV takes place barely ten days after the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680, for which the brand has already received over 50 orders. Produced locally at its facility in Chakan, Pune, India will be the first market outside the US where the electric SUV will be produced. The EQS 580 SUV is also the third and final BEV launch from the manufacturer this year for India. With the Rs 1.41 crore price tag, the EQS is just Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the smaller EQE SUV.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16

Mercedes Benz EQS Launched In India

The EQS SUV is the third EV launch from Mercedes-Benz in India

 

On the cosmetic front, the EQS 580 shares most of its styling cues with the EQS 680 Maybach that was launched a couple of days ago, save for a few elements such as the standard contrast black grille element, different lighting signatures for the DRLs, tweaked front bumper, and alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore

Mercedes Benz EQS SUV 3

The EV gets the MBUX Hyperscreen on the inside

 

Inside, the EQS SUV gets the MBUX Hyperscreen also seen on the EQS sedan with a large single-piece display housing the instrument cluster, central touchscreen, and the passenger-side display all underneath one bezel. The SUV is offered with three rows of seating with the option to have captain seats for the last row as well. A few other features offered on the SUV include the Burmester 3D Surround sound system, ventilated front seats with powered thigh support, electrically adjustable second-row seats, rear seat entertainment, a removable tablet in the rear armrest, air suspension with continuously adjustable damping, and rear-axle steering.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look

EQS launched In India

The SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack

 

On the powertrain front, the SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor setup that makes 536 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. The EQS 580 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and is capable of achieving a top speed of 210 kmph. The ARAI-certified range figure of the vehicle is rated at 809 kilometres. The SUV also features all-wheel drive, thanks to its dual-motor setup.

 

While it doesn’t have any like-for-like rivals in the Indian market, its closest competitors in terms of price are the BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and the upcoming Kia EV9

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV# Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV# Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles# EVs# EV launch# Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV price# Mercedes-Benz EQS features# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

