Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed the launch of the standard Mercedes EQS SUV hot on the heels of the Maybach EQS 680's arrival. The standard EQS SUV will sit between the EQE SUV and the Maybach EQS 680 SUVs in the company’s lineup and will offer three rows of seating.

In terms of looks the EQS SUV will share much of its design with the recently launched Maybach with only some of the softer elements being changed. The standard EQS will feature a different grille from the Maybach, lacking the vertical-slat design while also dropping a lot of the Maybach logo motifs on the exterior as well. The bumpers too will feature styling tweaks and the EQS SUV will also get different alloy wheel designs.

Inside, the EQS SUV will get the same MBUX Hyperscreen also seen on the EQS sedan with a large single-piece display housing the instrument cluster and central touchscreen. The EQS SUV globally is also offered with a co-driver display though it remains to be seen if it will be offered as an option. The EQS SUV is also expected to offer three rows of seating. Models on sale in international markets are offered with kit such as power reclining seats in the middle row and rear seat entertainment screens though it remains to be seen if these features will be offered as standard.

The EQS SUV is offered with three-powertrain options in global markets - rear-wheel drive 450+, all-wheel drive 450 4Matic and all-wheel-drive 580 4Matic. Of the three, the EQS SUV is likely to be offered in the top 580 4Matic spec featuring a dual motor powertrain good for 400kW and 858 Nm of peak torque. The motors are paired with a 108.4 kWh battery pack and gives the SUV a range of up to 609 km.

Expect the EQS SUV to be positioned above the EQS 580 sedan. The latter is priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom) so expect the SUV to be priced in the region of Rs 1.80 crore before taxes.