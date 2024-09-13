Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Kia EV9Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16

The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • EQS SUV to be positioned between the EQE SUV and Maybach EQS SUV
  • Likely to be offered in the top EQS 580 4Matic spec
  • Will feature a three-row seating layout

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed the launch of the standard Mercedes EQS SUV hot on the heels of the Maybach EQS 680's arrival. The standard EQS SUV will sit between the EQE SUV and the Maybach EQS 680 SUVs in the company’s lineup and will offer three rows of seating.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore

Mercedes Benz EQS SUV 1

 

In terms of looks the EQS SUV will share much of its design with the recently launched Maybach with only some of the softer elements being changed. The standard EQS will feature a different grille from the Maybach, lacking the vertical-slat design while also dropping a lot of the Maybach logo motifs on the exterior as well. The bumpers too will feature styling tweaks and the EQS SUV will also get different alloy wheel designs.

 

Also read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look
 

Mercedes Benz EQS SUV 2

Inside, the EQS SUV will get the same MBUX Hyperscreen also seen on the EQS sedan with a large single-piece display housing the instrument cluster and central touchscreen. The EQS SUV globally is also offered with a co-driver display though it remains to be seen if it will be offered as an option. The EQS SUV is also expected to offer three rows of seating. Models on sale in international markets are offered with kit such as power reclining seats in the middle row and rear seat entertainment screens though it remains to be seen if these features will be offered as standard.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024

 

Mercedes Benz EQS SUV 3

The EQS SUV is offered with three-powertrain options in global markets - rear-wheel drive 450+, all-wheel drive 450 4Matic and all-wheel-drive 580 4Matic. Of the three, the EQS SUV is likely to be offered in the top 580 4Matic spec featuring a dual motor powertrain good for 400kW and 858 Nm of peak torque. The motors are paired with a 108.4 kWh battery pack and gives the SUV a range of up to 609 km.

 

Also Read:  New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024


Mercedes Benz EQS SUV 4

 

Expect the EQS SUV to be positioned above the EQS 580 sedan. The latter is priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom) so expect the SUV to be priced in the region of Rs 1.80 crore before taxes.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes EQS SUV# EQS Electric SUV# Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV# Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India launch# New Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Electric Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bigger and more feature-rich than ever, the all-new version of Merc’s iconic saloon has just enough going for it
    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look
  • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year
  • First-ever all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV also has the largest battery pack among any EV in India. And it will be followed by another EV before the end of this year.
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
  • Makes 680bhp and 730Nm from the original, naturally aspirated AMG 6.3-litre V8 without air restrictor.
    Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8

Latest News

  • The 155 cc supersport is now available in a new livery featuring a carbon fibre pattern and some feature updates
    Yamaha R15M Carbon Fibre Edition Launched At Rs 2.08 Lakh
  • New Carnival is confirmed to pack in features such as Level 2 ADAS tech, dual sunroofs, powered second-row seats and more.
    New Kia Carnival Bookings Open In India On September 16
  • The electric motorcycle is likely to follow a naked street bike look with retro styling according to the spy images
    Exclusive: Upcoming Revolt Electric Motorcycle Spied Before Launch
  • The EQS SUV will join the EQS sedan and the Maybach EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz India’s line-up.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16
  • Ford has signed a Letter of Intent with the Tamil Nadu Government to restart manufacturing cars for export markets at its Chennai plant.
    Ford To Resume Vehicle Manufacturing In India; To Export Cars Built In Chennai
  • Higher variants of the Magnite are being offered with substantial exchange benefits along with cash discounts or free accessories.
    Nissan Magnite Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh In September 2024
  • Here’s how the recently launched Swift S-CNG compares against its rivals- the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo and the Tata Tiago iCNG, on paper.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Variants Explained
  • The auction will be held online on September 15 and 16, with registrations commencing from today
    First Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Auctioned Online; Proceeds To Go To Charity
  • Unlike the CNG version of the previous generation, which was only available in two trims, the new Swift S-CNG is also available in ZXI grade, with more equipment.
    New Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched At Rs 8.20 Lakh; Available In 3 Variants
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV India Launch On September 16
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved