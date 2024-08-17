Login
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024

Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new Maybach SL gets several comfort-oriented changes along with styling updates in line with other Maybach models.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maybach SL 680 powered by 577 bhp 4.0-litre V8
  • Cosmetic updates include revised bumpers, Maybach grille and wheels
  • Suspension re-tuned for comfort while cabin gets extra noise insulation

Mercedes-Maybach has expanded beyond the world of ultra-luxury sedans and SUVs with the new Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. Based on the AMG SL roadster, the SL 680 is the first Maybach-branded production sports car from the company and gets comfort-oriented changes over the standard model. The company however says the the SL 680 is its sportiest car to date.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Launched In India At Rs 97.85 Lakh

 Mercedes Maybach SL 680 1

Maybach touches to the SL include new 21-inch wheels, Maybach grille and additional chrome detailing to the exterior.

 

Starting with the looks, the SL proportions are retained by the Maybach though up front you now get the new chrome-heavy Maybach grille - which is illuminated. The air vents in the front bumper make extensive use of Maybach logos. The bonnet now features a Mercedes hood ornament along with a chrome centre trim running its length and the windshield too features chrome trim along the edges. Buyers can additionally opt to have the bonnet covered in Maybach logos printed onto the base coat of paint. A closer look also reveals rose gold detailing within the headlamps.

 

Also read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Review: Now It's A Proper AMG!
 Mercedes Maybach SL 680 2

Contrast-finished bonnet can be option with Maybach logo patterning; Maybach SL is a 2-seater.

 

Down the sides, you get Maybach exclusive 21-inch wheels, Maybach fender badging, and Maybach badging on the chrome trim under the doors. The fabric folding roof also comes covered in Maybach logo patterning. The SL 680 also gets a unique cover with twin scoops carrying Maybach branding in place of the rear seats. Round the back the Maybach SL gets a revised rear bumper along with additional chrome detailing and tweaks to the tail lamps.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5
 Mercedes Maybach SL 680 3

Roof fabric features Maybach logo patterning.

 

Buyers have two standard specifications to choose from - Red Ambience or White Ambience. The former pairs a red body with a black contrast bonnet while the latter sees the body finished predominantly in white. Other paint options are available on request.
 

Moving to the cabin, the interior is finished predominantly in white Napa leather with the digital interfaces all running Maybach-specific graphics. The white upholstery is accentuated by silver trim inserts around the cabin.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai
 Mercedes Maybach SL 680 4

Cabin finished in white Napa leather upholstery; screens get Maybach-specific graphics.

 

There are mechanical changes to the Maybach SL as well. The Maybach SL gets a revised noise-optimised exhaust system along with more extensive use of sound-deadening material and softer engine mountings. The suspension set-up too has been revised for a greater focus on comfort. Rear axle steering is standard.
 

Under the hood, the Maybach SL 680 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive. The SL 680 will hit 100 kmph in a claimed 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph. Interestingly this makes the SL 680 just as powerful as the full-blown AMG SL 63 though revised powertrain tuning means that it is slower in the sprint to 100 kmph and has a lower top speed. The AMG SL 63 hits 100 kmph in a claimed 3.6 seconds and has a 315 kmph top speed.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

