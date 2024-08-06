2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe Review: Now It's A Proper AMG!

Now, the term AMG alone is quite enough to tell you that the car in front of you is more than a regular Mercedes. But when you see the word ‘Affalterbach’ on it, that my friends, means it’s something extra special! Case in point – the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupe! Yes, with this second-gen model, the GLC 43 now for the first time is built on the ‘One man One Engine’ philosophy of the brand. On top of that, Mercedes has also added a couple of techs taken from its Formula One cars.

How has that changed the car’s performance? And, what else is new in this 2024 GLC 43? Well, I spent the better part of the day with the car to answer these questions.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8

Design & Styling

Visually, quite a bit has changed with the new-gen model, and overall, the new GLC 43 does look a bit sharper now. The added black elements on the face and roof, give it a stylish touch, which is further enhanced by the updated AMG grille with vertical slats, new digital light headlamps and the updated front bumper section featuring a jet wing design. The car also comes with larger intakes and a new AMG spoiler lip for better aero.

Now a set of 20-inch AMG light alloy wheels come as standard with the GLC 43 Coupe. However, the model with me came with the larger 21-inch multi-spoke alloys, which again are AMG light wheels, but this will cost you extra.

The rear section is highlighted by the coupe roof merging into the tail section, which now features a more enhanced spoiler and new sleeker LED taillights, which are now connected by a black insert. The rear bumper too is quite beefy and is equipped with a robust-looking black diffuser. However, the party piece is the quad-pipe exhaust system.

Interior & Cabin Features

Inside, the signature AMG-style black trim with red accents can still be seen, however, the layout itself has gone through a major overhaul. The car’s sporty quotient is enhanced by the carbon fibre treatment seen on the new dashboard and the centre console. Visually it is in line with the C family models, so at the centre, you have the large 11.9-inch vertical display. Now, there are no buttons on the dash or the console, so yes, the infotainment screen is the main command centre for all in-car functions. Not a big fan of this setup but that’s what you get.

As for this touchscreen unit itself, you get the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system with a fingerprint sensor. The unit is loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless of course, along with the Mercedes ME connected car tech. The system is also connected to a premium 15-speaker 3D surround sound system from Burmester.

There is a new AMG steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons, a head-up display, and a bigger 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster that offers you a tonne of information, including an AMG supersport display that offers multiple configurations, and yes there’s a lap timer as well.

The sport seats up front are wrapped in black Artico/Mictocut microfiber, which means you do not get ventilation function, only heated seats. Having said that you get dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and surprising for a European car, it does cool quite well. Then again you also get bright red seatbelts, which is an all-time favourite for me. Also, there are a tonne of storage options, a wireless phone charger and up to 4 type C USB ports for charging devices and connectivity.

Despite the coupe design, the space at the rear is quite decent, and even larger adults like me won’t have much to complain about. The sun blinds added to the rear windows are a much welcome addition, and the GLC 43 Coupe also offers generous luggage capacity – 546 litres to be precise. This can be further expanded to 1490 litres by folding down the second-row seats.

Safety

The GLC 43 Coupe is also well-equipped when it comes to safety features. You get 9 airbags, Active Brake Assist, ISOFIX, tyre pressure monitor, and 360-degree cameras with Park Assistant Plus. And that is on top of some driver assistant functions like - auto braking, active lane keep assist, and driver attention assist.

Engine & Performance

Talking about the biggest change made to the GLC 43 Coupe. Gone is that big, burly 3.0-litre V6 that was under the hood of that previous car. What you get now is a smaller 2.0-litre, in-line-4-cylinder petrol engine that is hand-built in Affalterbach, with its maker’s signature and all. Now, if you think it’s a downgrade, it really isn’t.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review

The ‘Turbo Electrified’ badge you’ll see on the side of the car tells you that it comes with an electric gas exhaust turbocharger, a technology that’s already used in Mercedes’ Formula One cars.

Now, what this essentially does is that when the exhaust gas flow is low, the electric motor in the turbocharger kicks in to increase the airflow rate exponentially. It’s further aided by a 48V electrical system with a belt-driven starter generator, instead of the usual integrated starter generator. This not only helps in reducing the turbo lag but is claimed to make the engine a bit more fuel efficient as well.

What all this translates to is better performance overall. Because, despite having the smaller engine, the new GLC 43 belts out 415 bhp, which is 33 bhp more than what the over V6 made, and about 40 bhp more than its closest rival, the Porsche Macan S. There is a slight 20 Nm drop in torque, but at 500 Nm it’s still more than enough in my books.

Transmission

Now the transmission duties are handled by the tried and tested 9-speed AMG Multi-clutch transmission. The shifts are fast and precise, and it also offers quick, multiple downshifts. Yes, you do get paddle shifters, but in most cases, the auto mode will suffice. The transmission does a fine job of sending power to all four wheels, however, the 4MATIC is a rear-biased setup. This means 69 per cent of total power goes to the rear wheels, while 31 per cent is sent to the front wheels. In fact, the GLC 43 Coupe accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift Review

Ride & Handling

Now, there are a lot of things that make the GLC 43 Coupe a fun car, and one among them is the AMG Ride Control, which includes three driving modes – Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. And these drive modes allow you to adjust the suspension and handling settings as per your need. Now in general the GLC 43 Coupe sprung quite stiffly, even in the Comfort mode, but it gets stiffer and tauter as you move up the drive modes.

Now, it shouldn’t come as a surprise especially when you consider the fact that this is an AMG, and these are built with a greater focus on strong handling rather than comfortable ride quality. And talking about handling, it’s further enhanced thanks to rear axle steering. As a result, now the GLC 43 handles better and feels more stable at higher speeds even when you make quick direction changes. Furthermore, this also helps you make those tight U-Turns with a bit more ease. The steering too has a nice heft to it, and it offers strong feedback.

Expected Price & Verdict

While the price is yet to be announced, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is expected to be launched at around Rs. 1.15 core (ex-showroom). That would make the coupe SUV roughly Rs. 25 lakh more expensive than the previous-gen model, but it will still be Rs. 70 lakh cheaper compared to the bigger AMG GLE 53 Coupe. At the same time, compared to its closest rival - the Porsche Macan S, the car will be about Rs. 28 lakh less expensive.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review

Now, the GLC 43 Coupe was always a fine choice for anyone looking for a proper performance SUV under Rs. 1 crore. Yes, the SUV will certainly cross that threshold with the arrival of the new-gen model, however looking at the enhanced performance, features, and tech, the GLC 43 Coupe is certainly impressive. In a nutshell then, for anyone who is looking to buy a genuine performance vehicle, which can also be an all-rounder, the GLC 43 Coupe hits the mark perfectly.

Photos: Pawan Dagia