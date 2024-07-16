Login
Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8

The CLE will add another drop-top cabriolet to Mercedes’ range while the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be the first model of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • CLE Cabriolet essentially replaces the C-class Cabriolet in Mercedes' global line-up
  • New AMG GLC 43 Coupe drops six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill for four-cylinder unit
  • The AMG 43 will be first variant of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India

Mercedes-Benz has announced its next big launches for India – the all-new CLE Cabriolet and the second-gen AMG GLC 43 Coupe. The CLE is an all-new model globally replacing the likes of the C-class and E-class Cabriolets, while the GLC 43 Coupe marks the return of the coupe SUV to Mercedes’ India line-up after the previous-gen model was discontinued.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Puts Greater Focus On Track Use
 


Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet

CLE Cabriolet essentially replaces the C-class Cabriolet in Mercedes' line-up.

 

Starting with the CLE, the cabriolet will sit above the C-class in the Mercedes-Benz line-up with the model’s design and size sharing much in common with the sedan. The fascia bears more than a passing resemblance to the C-Class' front-end, with a similar design for the grille and headlights, though the CLE does get its own LED DRL signatures. The cabin too is near identical to that of the current C with a large portrait-style 11.9-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instruments display.
 

Also read: Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh
 

Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet 1

CLE cabin design is identical to the C-class.

 

On the powertrain front, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the CLE will be offered with 48-volt mild-hybrid four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine options initially. Drive will be sent either to the rear or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The most powerful variant initially will be the CLE 450 featuring the company’s 3.0-litre in-line six engine pushing out 375 bhp and 500 Nm. It however remains to be seen which engine options will be offered on the India-spec model. The CLE is also offered in AMG guise in global markets though for now only the standard model will make it to India.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh


Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Second-gen GLC 43 Coupe gets a downsized 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

 

Moving to the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, the entry performance variant of the GLC Coupe debuted in September last year alongside the GLC 63 Coupe. Unlike the first generation GLC Coupe, the AMG 43 dropped the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol mill in favour of a downsized 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The outgoing six-cylinder developed 382 bhp and 520 Nm. The unit comes equipped with mild hybrid tech that can offer an additional boost of 12.8 bhp under hard acceleration and is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
 

Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds - 0.2 seconds faster than the last-gen model while top speed is identical at 250 kmph.


Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe 1

Will be the first variant of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India.

 

The last-gen GLC 43 Coupe was offered in India as a locally assembled model though it remains to be seen if Mercedes will follow a similar formula with the new second-gen model.
 

Coming to the competition, the CLE Cabriolet will lack a direct rival with neither Audi or BMW offering a 2+2 convertible in its line-up in the segment. The AMG GLC Coupe will also lack any direct rival in the segment.

