Mercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8

Mercedes-Benz has announced its next big launches for India – the all-new CLE Cabriolet and the second-gen AMG GLC 43 Coupe. The CLE is an all-new model globally replacing the likes of the C-class and E-class Cabriolets, while the GLC 43 Coupe marks the return of the coupe SUV to Mercedes’ India line-up after the previous-gen model was discontinued.

CLE Cabriolet essentially replaces the C-class Cabriolet in Mercedes' line-up.

Starting with the CLE, the cabriolet will sit above the C-class in the Mercedes-Benz line-up with the model’s design and size sharing much in common with the sedan. The fascia bears more than a passing resemblance to the C-Class' front-end, with a similar design for the grille and headlights, though the CLE does get its own LED DRL signatures. The cabin too is near identical to that of the current C with a large portrait-style 11.9-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instruments display.



CLE cabin design is identical to the C-class.

On the powertrain front, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the CLE will be offered with 48-volt mild-hybrid four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine options initially. Drive will be sent either to the rear or all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The most powerful variant initially will be the CLE 450 featuring the company’s 3.0-litre in-line six engine pushing out 375 bhp and 500 Nm. It however remains to be seen which engine options will be offered on the India-spec model. The CLE is also offered in AMG guise in global markets though for now only the standard model will make it to India.

Second-gen GLC 43 Coupe gets a downsized 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Moving to the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, the entry performance variant of the GLC Coupe debuted in September last year alongside the GLC 63 Coupe. Unlike the first generation GLC Coupe, the AMG 43 dropped the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol mill in favour of a downsized 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The outgoing six-cylinder developed 382 bhp and 520 Nm. The unit comes equipped with mild hybrid tech that can offer an additional boost of 12.8 bhp under hard acceleration and is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.



Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds - 0.2 seconds faster than the last-gen model while top speed is identical at 250 kmph.





Will be the first variant of the second-gen GLC Coupe to arrive in India.

The last-gen GLC 43 Coupe was offered in India as a locally assembled model though it remains to be seen if Mercedes will follow a similar formula with the new second-gen model.



Coming to the competition, the CLE Cabriolet will lack a direct rival with neither Audi or BMW offering a 2+2 convertible in its line-up in the segment. The AMG GLC Coupe will also lack any direct rival in the segment.