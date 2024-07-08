Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Suzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 SIndian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh

The EQB will be offered in two variants in India - the five-seat EQB 350, and the seven-seat EQB 250+
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated EQB in India.
  • To be offered in two variants.
  • Prices start at Rs 70.9 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated version of the EQB, alongside the EQA SUV, in India. The EQB facelift was introduced in the global market in August 2023. With prices starting from Rs 70.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration of the all-electric SUV receives some minor cosmetic tweaks, and mechanical upgrades. The vehicle will be offered in two variants in India- the five-seat EQB 350 (priced at Rs 77.5 lakh, ex-showroom), and the seven-seat EQB 250+ (priced at Rs 70.9 lakh, ex-showroom), with a higher range.

 

Also ReadMercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh


Updated Mercedes Benz EQB Launched In India Prices Start At Rs 70 9 Lakh The EQB 350 gets a few AMG-specific styling giving it a sportier appearance

 

Visually, the EQB’s front end has been tweaked to give it a refreshed appearance, now sporting a black panel grille, with a star pattern as standard while also receiving new alloy wheels. Aside from this, the vehicle more or less, receives the same set of styling cues as the previous model. The EQB 350 is offered with the AMG line trim, and is the sportier-looking model of the two, with 19-inch alloy wheels, and other AMG-specific styling cues. 

 

Also ReadFirst Drive: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+
 Updated Mercedes Benz EQB Launched In India Prices Start At Rs 70 9 Lakh 1

Gets two 10.25-inch screens running MBUX 2 inside

 

On the inside, the EQB retains the same layout as before, and features two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instruments cluster and the infotainment display. The EQB 350 gets a sportier steering wheel and seats, as a result of the AMG Line package. 

 

Also ReadMercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
 Updated Mercedes Benz EQB Launched In India Prices Start At Rs 70 9 Lakh 2

The EQB 250+ has a higher claimed range figure of up to 535 km

 

On the powertrain front, the EQB 350 is offered with a dual motor setup, churning out 284 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. The EQB 250+ on the other hand, is powered by a single-motor setup that puts out 185 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. Both variants get a battery with a capacity of 70.5 kWh, that delivers a range of up to 535 km on the EQB 250+, and up to 447 km on the EQB 350 (both on the WLTP cycle).

 

While the seven-seat EQB has no direct competition in the Indian market, the EQB 350 goes up against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the BMW iX1.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on July 8, 2024

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz EQB# Mercedes-Benz EV# Mercedes-Benz EVs# New Mercedes-Benz EQB# New Mercedes-Benz EQB Price# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The German carmaker witnessed its best sales in the first half of a year in 2024, with its ‘top-end vehicle’ range making up a quarter of its total volumes.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024
  • The electric derivative of the iconic G-Wagon was unveiled in April this year and the automaker has finally commenced bookings for the model from Indian customers.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
  • The EQA SUV will only be offered in one variant here, the long-range spec EQA 250+, with a claimed range of up to 560 km
    Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh
  • Here’s how the Mercedes-Benz EQA, the brand’s latest EV in the Indian market compares with its rivals on paper
    Mercedes-Benz EQA vs BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions, Battery Options And Range Compared
  • Based on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the EQA is the German brand’s smallest electric SUV in global markets
    Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Unveiled In India; To Only Be Offered In One Variant

Latest News

  • The electric motorcycle’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers
  • The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the next new motorcycle launch from Royal Enfield, and is a roadster based on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bullet 650 Spotted On Test
  • Launched in India seven years ago, the first-gen Skoda Kodiaq will soldier on for a few more months before the second-generation SUV arrives next year.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI
  • The 659 cc Superquadro Mono is the most powerful and highest-revving production single-cylinder engine. Yes, it’s also the most expensive single-cylinder motorcycle in India!
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
  • The German carmaker witnessed its best sales in the first half of a year in 2024, with its ‘top-end vehicle’ range making up a quarter of its total volumes.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024
  • Design patents for Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle have been revealed, and it seems to be a retro-styled roadster.
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images
  • The EQB will be offered in two variants in India - the five-seat EQB 350, and the seven-seat EQB 250+
    Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh
  • The EQA SUV will only be offered in one variant here, the long-range spec EQA 250+, with a claimed range of up to 560 km
    Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh
  • The electric derivative of the iconic G-Wagon was unveiled in April this year and the automaker has finally commenced bookings for the model from Indian customers.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
  • Here are the top ten stats about the Bajaj Freedom 125 that you need to know before purchasing one
    Bajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle

Research More on Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB
8.0

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Starts at ₹ 77.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View EQB Specifications
View EQB Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved