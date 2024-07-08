Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated version of the EQB, alongside the EQA SUV, in India. The EQB facelift was introduced in the global market in August 2023. With prices starting from Rs 70.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration of the all-electric SUV receives some minor cosmetic tweaks, and mechanical upgrades. The vehicle will be offered in two variants in India- the five-seat EQB 350 (priced at Rs 77.5 lakh, ex-showroom), and the seven-seat EQB 250+ (priced at Rs 70.9 lakh, ex-showroom), with a higher range.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh



The EQB 350 gets a few AMG-specific styling giving it a sportier appearance

Visually, the EQB’s front end has been tweaked to give it a refreshed appearance, now sporting a black panel grille, with a star pattern as standard while also receiving new alloy wheels. Aside from this, the vehicle more or less, receives the same set of styling cues as the previous model. The EQB 350 is offered with the AMG line trim, and is the sportier-looking model of the two, with 19-inch alloy wheels, and other AMG-specific styling cues.

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+



Gets two 10.25-inch screens running MBUX 2 inside

On the inside, the EQB retains the same layout as before, and features two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instruments cluster and the infotainment display. The EQB 350 gets a sportier steering wheel and seats, as a result of the AMG Line package.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India



The EQB 250+ has a higher claimed range figure of up to 535 km

On the powertrain front, the EQB 350 is offered with a dual motor setup, churning out 284 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. The EQB 250+ on the other hand, is powered by a single-motor setup that puts out 185 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. Both variants get a battery with a capacity of 70.5 kWh, that delivers a range of up to 535 km on the EQB 250+, and up to 447 km on the EQB 350 (both on the WLTP cycle).

While the seven-seat EQB has no direct competition in the Indian market, the EQB 350 goes up against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the BMW iX1.