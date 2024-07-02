Login
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift Review: Mind-Blowing!

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is right now the most expensive SUV from the German carmaker in India. But what does that get you?
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs. 3.35 Crore
  • The facelifted GLS Maybach packs a 4.0-litre V8 under the hood
  • The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the most luxurious SUV from the brand right now in India

While you can’t put a price on exclusivity, the means to attain it always comes with a heavy price tag. It could be anything from owning a private jet, living in a Malabar Hill bungalow, or even buying a car like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. At Rs. 3.35 crore (ex-showroom India), this uber-luxurious offering is the most expensive SUV currently sold by the German luxury car brand in India. And compared to the standard GLS, it’s way over Rs. 2 crore more expensive. But what exactly are you getting for that premium? 

 

 

Design & Styling

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 46

At Rs. 3.35 crore, the GLS Maybach is over Rs. 2 crore more expensive than the standard GLS

 

The current generation of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 entered the Indian market back in 2021. Compared to its predecessor, the updated 2024 model has retained some of the older exterior traits, while adding some new bits to the mix. The signature Maybach chrome grille has been slightly tweaked, but the Multibeam headlamps have been carried over, and yes you do get adaptive high beam function as well. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 47

 While the headlamps remain unchanged, the grille has been tweaked and the bumper is also new and nicer

 

The bigger visual change of course is the new front bumper, which now gets a neat, well-designed look instead of the older, in-your-face look. The wide airdam comes with thick chrome surrounds, while the new air intakes, bearing the Mercedes-Maybach insignias, remind you of a Louis Vuitton product, doesn’t it?

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 53

The new air intakes, bearing the Mercedes-Maybach insignias, add a premium touch

 

The profile sees no change, and this includes the set of 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. That said you do get the option to size up to a set of 23-inch wheels – either set of a similar multi-spoke alloys or Maybach’s signature forged wheels with the 5-hole design. I know most buyers will choose the latter, but I will drop an unpopular opinion here - I like the multi-spoke alloy wheels better. I also like the new light signatures offered with the LED taillights. 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 44

21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels are standard but you do get the option to size up to a set of 23-inch wheels 

 

Interior and Cabin Features

                     

The level of comfort becomes all the more apparent when you open the doors to get inside. A pair of footboards glide out from underneath the SUV which makes ingress and egress easier. A nice touch, indeed. This is further accentuated by the soft closing doors. Like the exterior, the cabin too gets a blend of old and new elements. The dual-tone tan and beige interior and the basic layout have been carried over, while the new bit includes wood inserts and a chrome finish for the aircon vents. 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 35

The dual-tone tan and beige interior has been carried over, but the wood inserts and a chrome finish for the aircon vents are new

 

The steering is also new and comes with capacitive touch buttons, and you now get two 100 W type C USB chargers. Other bits include a wireless phone charger, upholders with cooling and heating functions and the signature trackpad with some quick access buttons. Mercedes has also retained the wide dual-screen display – a pair of 12.3-inch units for the touchscreen unit for the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 30

Mercedes has also retained the wide dual-screen display – a pair of 12.3-inch units

 

Having said that, you get the latest-generation MBUX system. This includes wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the Mercedes ME connectivity suit. The digital cluster too shows the maps and comes with multiple dial options including a Maybach-specific one, which I particularly like.

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 12

In addition to powered buttons for the seats and blinds, the boss seat also gets a one-touch recline button

 

All four seats inside the cabin come with ventilation, heating and massage functions, but it’s the rear seat where you really want to be. There is no third row like the standard GLS, but instead, you get two lounge-style reclining seats. In addition to powered buttons for the seats and blinds, the boss seat also gets a one-touch button to instantly convert the seat into a recliner. 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 16

Two 11.6-inch multimedia displays, with a dedicated tablet to control all in-car functions, is on offer

 

For entertainment, you get two 11.6-inch multimedia displays, along with a dedicated tablet to control all in-car functions. The centre console too has been updated and now houses cooled/heated cup holders, USB and HDMI ports. So, yes you have a proper entertainment system.

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 54

The features list also includes wireless charging, noise-cancelling headphones and an optional refrigerator 

 

The car with me also came with an optional refrigerator that was placed between the two seats. However, if you do decide to add it to the car, remember it will take away a sizable chunk of your boot space, which is already at a modest 520 litres. The luxury cabin experience is completed by the panoramic sunroof.

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 9

A chunk of the 520 litres boot space is taken up by the optional refrigerator 

 

Safety

 

The GLS Maybach is no less than a solid safety cocoon on wheels. In addition to usual bits like multiple airbags, ABS and ISOFIX, you get features like adaptive high beam assist, a capable 360-view camera system with transparent hood function and a smart Head-up display. 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 18

Multiple airbags, ABS and ISOFIX, adaptive high beam assist, 360-view cameras and a smart Head-up display are on offer

 

The SUV also comes with a Mercedes’ Guard 360-degree security system for burglary and theft protection. The 2024 Maybach GLS is also equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems offering, active steering assist, active brake assist, blind spot alert, and active distance assist.

 

Engine and Performance

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 8

Under the hood is the same 4.0-litre V8 that was offered before and the engine is paired with an Integrated Starter Generator

 

On the off chance that you decide to give your chauffeur a day off, and get behind the wheel yourself, then let me tell you won’t regret it. Under the hood is the same 4.0-litre V8 that was offered before and the engine is paired with an Integrated Starter Generator, featuring a 48 V electrical unit. The engine belts out 550 bhp at 6000-6500 rpm and a monstrous 770 Nm of peak torque at 2500-5000 rpm. The ISG unit additionally offers an extra boost of 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque to make up for that initial turbo lag. 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 7

The Maybach GLS, which is well over 3.5 tonnes heavy, can go from nought to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds

 

Mind you it’s only available for a few seconds, however, it makes a huge difference as the Maybach GLS, which is well over 3.5 tonnes heavy, can go from nought to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. And that’s certainly fast. Having said that the GLS 600 is not meant to set speed records, it’s meant to be enjoyed, and that is where it shines. The powertrain is extremely refined and offers smooth power delivery. The buildup is good, and the motor is quite tractable. In fact, 15 kmph or 150 kmph, the SUV feels at home in any situation.

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 1

The transmission duties are handled by a 9G tronic automatic transmission

 

The transmission duties are handled by a 9G tronic automatic transmission that does a fine job at sending power to all four wheels – yes, you do get the 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard. So yes, no matter in which seat you are the Maybach GLS 600 can put a smile on your face anytime. 

 

Dynamics and Comfort 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 4

The Maybach GLS 600 comes with an En-Active Body Control system as well

 

The GLS 600 offers great ride quality and it’s all thanks to the company’s E-Active Body Control system that offers multiple levels of driving modes. Firstly, you have the Comfort, which is the default mode where the tuning is balanced to handle everyday driving. Then you have the Sport mode, where the suspension stiffens up and bit, the steering also becomes a bit taut, and the SUV feels a lot more agile. Additionally. There is the Maybach mode as well which takes both Comfort and dynamics to the next level, and it is tuned keeping the rear seat occupants in mind. 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 5

While you are hardly going to take the GLS 600 off-road, it still is capable of handling the rough terrains

 

Now, you are hardly going to take the GLS 600 off-road, it still is capable of handling the rough terrains. While I didn’t get to experience the off-road prowess of the SUV, it does get a dedicated off-road mode, while thanks to the air suspension, you can also lift the SUV or lower it as per the terrain. Then you have the recovery mode or the bounce function that’s used to get yourself out of deep sand or mud. That said it will certainly get you some attention if you activate it on the road. 

 

Verdict 

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 52

The Maybach GLS 600 is more than just a more luxurious or amped-up version of the standard GLS SUV

 

The Maybach GLS 600 is more than just a more luxurious or amped-up version of the standard GLS SUV. More than just luxurious features it offers exclusivity that is desired by those select few who do not compromise for anything less than the best. These people like the make a statement. A statement that they have arrived and that too in style. And for those select few, that sense of achievement is more important than the price they pay to realise that feeling.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

