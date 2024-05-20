Login
2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever

Design and styling updates and an extended list of features and equipment are aimed at further enhancing the appeal of the big Maybach SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Flagship SUV gets a minor facelift and major features upgrades
  • First-class rear seat package, Level 2 ADAS and much more
  • Continues to be powered by 4.0-litre 770 Nm V8 petrol

If you have a few crores to spend and electoral bonds don't excite you, here is an option to look at – the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600. Based on the current-generation GLS SUV, this more ‘premium’ version isn’t new to India. It was first launched in 2021 and last retailed for a price tag of just under Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). Mercedes Benz India is now launching it with a series of upgrades that should add to its exclusivity and as a result, the price, which in the whole scheme of things may not be an area of concern. 

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

 

The Maybach GLS 600 takes a standard GLS, rips off its third row of seats and promises to offer a more surreal experience to those seated on the rest. Design updates and an extended list of feature and equipment additions are what is changing with this 2024 version. 

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: Exterior

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Front Three Quarter

 

On the outside, you immediately notice the all-familiar Maybach grille but it has more enlarged outlines. We like the three-pointed star on top of the bonnet. Both bumpers are altered partly for visual reasons and partly to accommodate the new park-mode features which is now in its fifth generation. 

 

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Side Profile

 

At the front the most obvious changes are the large air inlets sprinkled with M (Maybach) logos. Even the puddle lights get the same treatment. They also glimmer, which might seem a bit over the top but nothing about a Maybach needs to be subtle. It gets multi-beam headlights with adaptive high-beam assist. The tail lamps have a new layout. The tail pipes on this GLS are different from the standard one. Silhouette remains the same. It has a tall, intimidating bulbous SUV stance. The standard multi-spoke 22 inch wheels you see here are a carryover however customers can also choose two new 23-inch designs – one is again a multi-spoke ceramic finish, and the other is a five-hole forged wheel. We would recommend you tick the latter option. The footboard emerging from underneath the car every time one opens the door is a nice gimmick but remember to not stand too close to the car while opening the doors to get in. This is handy though as you do sit high and the step helps while exiting the SUV. The footboard is also wider at the rear for more convenience.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version

 

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Rear

 

The Maybach GLS pictured here is in an Emerald Green metallic shade which is one of the seven options to choose from. Dual tone shades, which are associated with most Maybach cars are chargeable and all seven on offer on the GLS 600 are from the customisation programme, sadly.

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: Interior

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Dashboard

 

The first change you notice upfront is the upgraded steering wheel design. It gets capacitive touch controls, which we are not big fans of. There are new wood-finish trim options for the dashboard, centre console and doors. New chrome slat air vents as well. The SUV now gets two 100 W USB charging ports. 

 

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Front Seats

 

There are many customisation options available, of course. The seats for example come with a rich brown nappa leather finish as standard. This is from its customisation programme. If you want a sportier look, you can switch this to nappa black. There is also a richer white/grey finish but this customisation is an optional extra. Between the three – our pick is the one you see here.

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: Comfort

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Rear Seats

 

The Maybach GLS 600 can be bought in both four- and five-seat options. In the five-seat model, you get a foldable centre arm rest. The four-seat version you see here has an extended centre console which also includes a MBUX touchscreen tablet for controlling various functions. There is a wireless phone charger too. The individual seats are all first-class with leg rests. The seats can now extend up to 43.5 degrees. For an additional cost, Mercedes will also place a small 9.6-litre refrigerator between the two seats. However this eats into boot space which is already reduced. So, not ideal for airport runs, unless your spare GLS with luggage always follows you.

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: Powertrain

2024 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 Engine

 

The Maybach GLS 600 continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Peak power is 550 bhp with another 22 bhp coming from its Integrated Starter Generator Unit (ISG). But the bigger benefit of the ISG is that it adds a whopping 250 Nm of torque to the otherwise peak torque of 770 Nm with the engine revving as low as 2500rpm. Mated to a 9-speed gearbox, and power going to all wheels, this allows the Maybach GLS to sprint from 0-100kph in 4.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 kmph. More details on the actual drive experience in one of our future reviews. Point to note is that Mercedes recommends high-octane fuel for the car for best performance, although it isn’t mandatory for regular use.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: Features

 

The Maybach GLS 600 boasts of, not surprisingly, one of the most extensive standard features list. These includes the important massage functions for all the seats as well as seat ventilation. Rear passengers get twin 11.6 inch touch displays as standard. These continue to come with two, new wireless headphones. Mercedes also claims the cabin is quieter now. While we can check that we drive, the massive V8 was a distant rumble when we switched on the car briefly during our first look. The 590 watt Burmester sound system will also be included in the base price. A higher wattage system will be chargeable. 

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Burmester sound system

 

The air conditioning system can also improve air quality inside the vehicle. Mercedes has also made it difficult to tamper with the Maybach 600 by offering Guard 360 vehicle protection as standard. So is the AIRMATIC suspension that offers adaptive damping both on the move to offer a supple ride as well as raise and lower the suspension to make it more comfortable getting in and out or loading luggage. The more capable E-Active Body Control suspension however is a chargeable option. This has the Maybach ride mode too, which we think should have been a standard offer considering this IS a Maybach. The SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS.

 

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: First Impressions

 

Few will argue that a Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with luxury. It is as aspirational as a car brand ought to be. A Maybach only takes it further, which has always been its purpose. A Maybach GLS 600 is as opulent as this full-sized SUV gets. Opulence has its own definition for each one of us. Be it exclusivity or being different or even in your face. The GLS Maybach 600 is all of that and a bit more. Sometimes even a select few need a car for a special occasion. This probably isn’t that car. A Maybach GLS 600 is a car that makes every occasion special. 

 

The 2024 version will be launched in India on May 22. Follow us for more updates.

 

SPECS

Length: 5208mm

Width: 2030mm

Height: 1838mm

Wheelbase: 3135mm

Boot size: 520 litres (without optional refrigerator)

Fuel tank: 90 litres (+ 12 litre reserve)

Power: 550bhp + 22bhp* 

Torque: 770Nm + 250Nm*

(*Additional ISG boost)

0-100 kmph: 4.9s

Top speed: 250 kmph

