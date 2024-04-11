2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the updated EQS all-electric sedan. The vehicle gets revised styling, a larger battery pack, and a few mechanical upgrades. The German manufacturer has stated that the vehicle is available to order in foreign markets from April 25 onwards and that despite the upgrades, the sedan’s basic prices will remain the same as before. The EV is expected to be offered for sale in India in the future, although the company hasn’t specified a launch timeline.

The 2025 EQS gets a new front panel with chrome slats

The most obvious change on the 2025 EQS is at the front end, which gets a revised black panel with chrome slats, giving it a more traditional look than the outgoing model. Additionally, the car has an upright Mercedes star on the front hood, which was not present on the older model. Aside from these, the sedan, sports similar styling cues as the outgoing version. The interior also features a few minor tweaks such as air vents with chrome accents along with Nappa leather piping on the rear cushion. The car now comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen as standard.

The vehicle has an Automatic Lane Change (ALC) function where the car can initiate the lane change itself within a speed range of 80‑140 km/h and can overtake the vehicle in front automatically.

The EV now gets the MBUX Hyperscreen as standard

Aside from this, the 2025 EQS sedan also gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack, up from the previous capacity of 108.4 kWh. The EV also gets a Disconnect unit (DCU) that shuts down the front motor in the all-wheel-drive versions, depending on driving conditions. As a result, the EQS 450 will now have a range of up to 799 km while the flagship EQS 450+ will deliver a range of up to 822 km. (All range figures, WLTP). Additional changes on the car include an improved regenerative braking system with a better deceleration rate.