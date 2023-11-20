Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package

Mercedes-Benz kicked things several notches higher when it launched the fifth-generation C-Class last year. It was all, in terms of performance, looks and features, a better product, a segment above than its predecessor. And now, the Stuttgart-based carmaker has decided to bring its crazy little twin to India. Yes, I am talking about the recently launched Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic.

(Video Review Here)

It’s bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller capacity engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!

Design & Styling

One look at the new C 43 and you can tell that it’s an AMG in all senses. Compared to the standard C-Class, the car is decidedly sportier featuring sharp character lines on the hood that add muscle to the front end, along with the signature Panamaricana grille with vertical slats.

Then you have the larger in-takes, and a set of new adaptive LED headlamps and LED DRLs. What’s exclusive to the C 43 are a set of 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels treated in a titanium grey shade. The rear section comes with a pair of smoked LED taillamps.

The model with me was also equipped with the AMG Night Package which includes high-gloss black styling inlays all around the car, which add a touch of style to the car. This includes the bumpers, front apron, side skirts and window lines, along with the side mirror housings.

The pack also includes a truly sweet-sounding AMG exhaust system with two black chrome-plated twin tailpipes. The car I had, came in the Manufaktur Patagonia Red Bright paint job. And it looks really hot!

Interior & Cabin Features

Step inside and you’ll see that like the exterior, the cabin too gets its fair share of updates. The overall layout itself is very similar to the regular C-Class, however, the C 43 comes with a lot of AMG-specific treatment that adds a sporty touch to the cabin. So, you have the all-black interior draped in soft-touch materials and highlighted by contrast red stitching, and flashy red seatbelts.

Mercedes is also offering new AMG-style seats, wrapped in man-made ARTICO leather, however, while they come with a heating function, you don't get ventilation. And that’s a big miss in my books considering how hot the Indian weather gets. But yes, you do get a panoramic sunroof with touch-sensitive controls and powered seats for the driver and front passenger. Finally, completing the look is the AMG Performance steering wheel with touch-sensitive control buttons, and separate dials that help you access the drive modes, and other performance functions, which we'll talk about later.

At the rear things are pretty much comfy. I am 5.9 feet, and even with the front seat set to my driving position, there’s no dearth of knee and leg room. Yes, the headroom is a bit compromised due to the coupe design, but it’s not like the roof liner brushes against my head. In terms of features you get air-con vents over here, a central armrest with extendable cup holders and privacy blinds.

Infotainment & Tech

In terms of tech, the biggest highlight inside the cabin is the large 11.9-inch and 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster both borrowed from the C-Class, however, here you get AMG-specific graphics. The former is also loaded with the latest-gen MBUX infotainment with Mercedes Me connected car tech and a voice assistance system that has become more responsive now.

The list of features also includes wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a couple of UBS ports up front with fast charging capability, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety

The C 43 AMG comes with a bunch of safety nets including 7 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 360-degree view cameras, tyre pressure monitoring system and Mercedes’ PRE-SAFE system. The car also comes with a few Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS, including Active Brake Assist with autonomous emergency braking function.

Engine & Performance

Under the hood, the new C 43 comes with an AMG-built 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is handcrafted under the 'One Man, One Engine' philosophy. The motor replaces the previous 3.0-litre V6, however, despite the considerable drop in displacement, the engine makes 14 bhp more compared to the older unit. And that is because of the ‘Turbo Electrified’ badging that you now see on the C 43 AMG.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 comes with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger that, in essence, is designed to reduce turbo lag and offer smoother acceleration. The system uses a 48-volt electric motor that assists in bringing the turbocharger to speed sooner, instead of relying on the exhaust gas, which is a delayed process. The tech is borrowed from the world of Formula 1, which makes this powertrain the world’s first series production unit to get this technology.

The result is that the car’s total power output has gone up to 402 bhp from 388 bhp, whereas the torque output stands at a healthy 500 Nm. Although, compared to the older car there is a minor drop of 20 Nm in torque, what these numbers essentially translate to is some serious fun behind the wheel.

But you will have to remember that this is a performance car, and it likes to be driven like one. So, despite the electric turbocharger, anywhere below 3000 rpm you won’t feel very comfortable. There is a very noticeable lag in the lower revs, however, it’s not annoying enough to deter you from driving it every day. In fact, push it a little, and once you cross the 3000 rpm mark the engine opens up and its real nature is revealed. As if the car has taken 6 espresso shots, the engine comes alive with great urgency and speed and pushes you back into the seat, while plastering a grin on your face. In a nutshell, the C 43 likes to be on its toes, and it will ensure that you are on yours.

Transmission & Drivetrain

The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that does a fine job of sending power to all four wheels. Yes, this gets the 4Matic system as standard, however, it is a rear-biased car, so, only 31 per cent of power is sent to the front axle, whereas the remaining 69 per cent of power is sent to the rear axle. What this translates to is better acceleration and superior handling.

Furthermore, what improves the driving dynamics is the rear-axle steering system. Essentially, anywhere below 60 kmph, the rear wheels steer up to 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, improving the manoeuvrability. At the same time, above 60 kmph, the rear wheels steer up to the same 2.5 degrees in the same direction as the front wheels to offer better driving stability at higher speeds.

Additionally, The C 43 also comes with a three-stage AMG parameter steering system with variable steering geometry. What this means is that the steering system is adaptive. So, at lower speeds, the steering becomes light and easy to handle offering better manoeuvrability, however, as soon as you pick up speed and move up towards illegal numbers, the steering starts to weigh up. There is more heft to it and the feedback is also much better, thus offering more confidence and high-speed stability.

Drive Modes, Ride & Handling

There are three predefined modes on offer – Comfort, Sport and Sport+, along with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping. What this means is that the suspension and steering feel changes as per the set mode. In Comfort, you get a more balanced ride quality, albeit a little on the firmer side. However, in Sport and Sport+ modes, it firms up a little more for some spirited driving and handling. And there are special dials and buttons attached to the AMG steering wheel that help you access these controls in an instant.

Price & Verdict

In India, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic competes with the likes of the BMW M340i and the Audi S5 Sportback. Compared to both these cars, which get an in-line 6 and a V6, respectively, the C 43 gets a much smaller engine, yet it offers more power and the same amount of torque. But that performance comes at a price.

Mercedes brings the C 43 AMG to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and therefore it commands a heavy price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). That's up to over Rs. 25 lakh more expensive than both BMW and Audi’s contenders. So, we will have to drive all three cars back-to-back to tell you if that premium that Mercedes is asking adds any value. However, if you are looking for a true-blue AMG performance car that is also practical enough to be an everyday car, then the C 43 certainly ticks all the right boxes.