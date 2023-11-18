Login

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Facelift Review

A power upgrade and more features push the price up but make one of Mercedes' best-sellers more interesting
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Nov-23 11:02 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 48V Mild-Hybrid adds more finesse to city driving
  • Feels properly muscular on the move
  • Comfortable, both to drive and be driven in

The GLE is the second-largest SUV in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. In spirit, it is the SUV version of an E-Class. And just like an E, it is one of the more evergreen and popular SUVs wearing a three-pointed star, with over 20,000 units sold in India. This is a midlife facelift to the fourth-generation GLE that came to India back in 2020. While it was then introduced with two diesel powertrain options, the range grew to include a petrol version as well, and that option has also carried over to the facelift, the GLE 450 4MATIC, which is the one we've driven.

Design & Dimensions

 

In terms of dimensions, not much has changed. The GLE is a spacious 5-seat SUV with a large boot. With the 4th generation model, India got the long wheelbase version of the big SUV. While in international markets there is an option to fit a third row of seats in this LWB version, in India, it is available as a five-seater only.

 

Revised headlamps, tweaked grille and bumpers freshen up the GLE's styling.

 

The GLE may not be the most handsome-looking of the lot but it has presence thanks to its size. The facelift has further given it a fresher and more modern front end, especially on the 450, with its star-studded grille and an AMG-designed apron on the front bumper. The headlight assembly is a lot more complicated to look at. These are Multibeam LED High‑Performance headlamps with four light points complementing the distinctive daytime running light signature. In profile, it still looks everything like the pre-facelift model but unique thanks to the glass area behind the C-pillar. Massive 20-inch alloys are also courtesy the AMG Line trim. The tail is rather simple and underwhelming. The interior of the tail lights have been revised, now formed with two horizontal blocks.

 

Changes to the rear include a tweaked bumper and revised lighting elements in the tail lamps.

 

Mercedes-Benz GLE dimensions 
Length4924 mm
Width1947 mm
Height1797 mm
Wheelbase2995 mm
Ground Clearance215 mm
Turning Radius5.9 m

 

 

Cabin & features

 

Inside, the big size of the GLE translates into lots of space. They have given a side step to make it easier to climb into the SUV. Ground clearance is 200mm plus even at its lowest setting. The seats are plush and massive and come with power controls, of course. Sadly, there's no massage function on offer even in this top spec. Once in the driver's seat, it feels like you are perched above most of the rest. The view is commanding. Rear visibility isn't the best but you get surround cameras and sensors all around to get rid of that problem. The dashboard is near-identical to the pre-facelift model's, but look closely and you will notice how the steering wheel controls have sensor surfaces, which takes a bit of getting used to. Bigger change is to the touchscreen unit which houses the latest generation MBUX system. It gets a whole new range of commands and connectivity options. There is also a colour head-up display with more detailed information but we found it a bit too intrusive. Thankfully, you can switch it off, even using the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command on the go. We did find the voice commands to be more reliable than the first time we experienced it on the previous generation GLC.

Not many design changes to the cabin; digital screens now run the latest MBUX.

 

The rear seat is quite spacious and plush too. There is more than enough room for two at the rear. A third passenger will be a tight fit, especially with foot room being limited by the rear AC vent housing. Motorised window blinds are standard. AC vents and two Type-C charging points are the only notable add-ons for the rear passengers. Ventilated seats are only available for the front passengers. With the facelift, the rear seats now get a recline function though. Overall it is a comfortable space to be in. Better than before but not necessarily fancy. In the boot you only get a space-saver. Upside of not having a full-sized spare is that you get humongous luggage space, ideal for long-distance travel or even multiple golf bags.

 

Rear seat is quite spacious and plush, but best for two passengers.

Boot space630 litres
Fuel tank93 litres
Airbags9

 

Power & Performance

 

There are 2 diesels and one petrol engine being offered with the GLE. All mild hybrids. The diesel range has a 300d and a range-topping 450d. The GLE driven here is the 450 4MATIC which features a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder petrol engine with a nine-speed automatic gearbox (torque converter). Power goes to all wheels but with a rear bias. This unit makes close to 376bhp and a healthy 500Nm of torque. The mild-hybrid unit provides a further boost of power of around 20bhp and 200Nm. This shows in the way the GLE picks up speed from a standstill or through the gears crawling through traffic. It is totally at ease. Showing urgency isn’t met with any resistance and it glides into three-digit speeds with minimum fuss.

GLE picks up the pace with little fuss be it in city traffic or open roads.

 

On the move, the GLE continues to give you a sense of power. The steering weighs up well but this is a big SUV so body roll will be noticeable. 

 

GLE packs AIRMATIC air suspension and adaptive dampers that help improve ride quality.

 

The ride is balanced. While it does pitch and roll a bit, it’s less jarring with not much vibrations being felt inside by the occupants. It gets the AIRMATIC air suspension which offers an adaptive damping system as well. This allows it to adjust automatically depending on vehicle speed and load, counterbalancing for driving stability on uneven surfaces. You thus experience less thudding from the suspension inside the car. The GLE’s cabin is also well-insulated, reducing outside noise substantially. Visibility at the rear can be a challenge but nothing the onboard cameras – including surround view - and sensors can’t compensate for. An inherent off-road able SUV, Mercedes has upped the ante further with a more capable all-wheel drive system. To help matters it also gets the ‘transparent bonnet’ feature that gives a view of the actual road below the car in real-time. There is also underbody protection. 

Buyers can choose between a pair of 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines or a four-cylinder diesel mill.

 

Engine SpecificationsMercedes-Benz GLE 450Mercedes-Benz GLE 450dMercedes-Benz GLE 300d
Engine2999cc, 6-cyls, turbo-petrol2989 cc, 6-cyls, diesel1993 cc, 4-cyls, diesel
Power376 bhp362 bhp266 bhp
Torque500 Nm750 Nm550 Nm
Gearbox9-speed AT9-speed AT9-speed AT
DrivetrainAWDAWDAWD
0-100 kmph5.6 sec5.6 sec6.9 sec
Top Speed250 kmph250 kmph230 kmph

 

Ownership & Cost

 

The GLE, slotted between the GLC and GLS, competes with the likes of the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90. It is the most expensive of the lot but gets two-year service packages starting at Rs 85,000 only. Mercedes is offering the facelifted GLE in five colours. The one featured here is Polar White while the new to the palette is Sodalite Blue. Even as Mercedes-Benz is promoting its emission-free EQ range a lot, the manufacturer claims even as much as 85 per cent of this GLE can be potentially recycled. Of the three variants launched, deliveries for the 450d will start early next year. 

 

 

The GLE has been one of the mainstays of Mercedes-Benz's SUV range in India. It is an imposing size, has immense rough-road ability and is versatile in both intra and intercity duties. With a substantial upgrade, it has become an expensive proposition but still remains a potent luxury SUV package that is assuring and alluring at the same time. 

 

Mercedes-Benz GLE variantsPrice (Ex-showroom)
GLE 300d 4Matic (Professional Line)Rs 96.40 lakh
GLE 450 4MaticRs 1.10 crore
GLE 450d 4MaticRs 1.15 crore

 

PROS

Spacious interior, extensive features list, powerful engine, rough road-ready

 

CONS

Rear seats not the plushest, expensive, formidable rivals

# 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reivew# Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift# Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Review# Mercedes GLE facelift review# 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift review# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes GLE# Luxury SUV# Luxury SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
1,18,054 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
76,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
76,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A3
7.3
0
10
2015 Audi A3
40,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Fortuner
7.7
0
10
2015 Toyota Fortuner
1,30,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
62,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2009 Skoda Fabia
6.8
0
10
2009 Skoda Fabia
81,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 1.95 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
7.2
0
10
2013 Ford EcoSport
85,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Skoda Rapid
7.1
0
10
2012 Skoda Rapid
45,028 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Honda Brio
7.6
0
10
2013 Honda Brio
41,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: In Pictures
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan promises more than all-round versatility and could easily be one of the best adventure bikes to be introduced in recent times.

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures
2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

4 days ago

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it

Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
Honda Elevate vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun: One Segment, Different Approaches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

6 days ago

How does the new kid on the block compare to some of the established players in the segment?

BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review: Is It The Perfect ADV?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets more performance, more capability as well as the latest tech and features to make it a very impressive adventure motorcycle.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.

2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

10 days ago

We test ride the 2023 Oben Rorr e-motorcycle that aims to take on the 150cc motorcycle segment. Here’s what we have to say about it

TVS X First Ride: In Pictures
TVS X First Ride: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The TVS X is the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India. We got a chance to spend some time with it at TVS’ test track in Hosur. Here’s the first ride review in pictures

Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

14 days ago

We flew down to Jaipur for the Ferrari Weekender, a meet up of Ferrari owners for a weekend of fun, food and fast cars

2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.

Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012

BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
BMW X5 Facelift Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The BMW X5 has been one of the better-looking SUVs out there. And that remains unchanged with the updated model as well.

First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Defender has been a popular model in India. Here’s a quick recap on what stands out in the latest version and its prices

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions, Engines Compared
Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions, Engines Compared
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

10 days ago

How does the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift stack up against its competition? Let's find out.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved