Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Launched In India At Rs 97.85 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE SUV’s variant line-up with the launch of the new GLE 300d 4Matic AMG Line priced at Rs 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant offers a spirtier exterior styling package compared to the standard GLE 300d that it replaces. In terms of pricing, the new AMG Line variant costs about Rs 1.2 lakh more than the standard GLE 300d.



Compared to the outgoing 300d, the new 300d AMG Line variant features sportier looks in line with the GLE 450 and GLE 400d - both of which are offered with the AMG Line package. Cosmetic changes to the vehicle include sportier bumpers, new 20-inch twin 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels and the Mercedes diamond grille with a single slat running across the centre.





Changes to the GLE 300d AMG Line are primarily cosmetic in nature.

Mercedes says that the GLE 300d AMG Line also gets upgrades to the brakes with larger perforated discs on the front axle.



Coming to the engine, the 2.0-litre, mild-hybrid, turbo-diesel engine is unchanged. The unit delivers 265 bhp of peak power and 550 Nm of peak torque. This is assisted by an integrated starter generator that offers an additional 20 bhp and 220 Nm under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic four-wheel drive. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.9 seconds for the GLE 300d with the SUV hitting a top speed of 230 kmph.



The GLE goes up against the likes of the BMW X5, Volvo XC90 and the Audi Q7.