2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look

Bigger and more feature-rich than ever, the all-new version of Merc’s iconic saloon has just enough going for it
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    While in spirit the E-Class story is quite old, one can safely say the icon came into being with the re-christening of W124 back in the 1990s. Interestingly, that was also the car that officially heralded the three-pointed star’s entry into India. Mercedes-Benz India has never looked back since then as the international success story of the E-Class played simultaneously in India as well, making this model synonymous with the brand over the years. Also, extremely popular. Having been unveiled internationally last year, the latest version of the E-class now comes to India again, in its Long Wheelbase (LWB) version. Here is how it has changed over the previous model.

     

    Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore

     

     

    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Dimensions

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 1

    Cliched as it sounds, the new E-Class is now bigger. Overall length is up 14 mm. All of it has gone into increasing the wheelbase, which is up by 15 mm. The previous generation of the E-Class was already close to S-Class dimensions and this one gets even closer. The sweeping proportions hide the fact that is also taller now by nearly 13 mm. While the designers were at it, they have of course also made it wider than the previous version. The only thing that hasn’t changed is the tyre size which stays on 18-inch wheels. There is only a five-spoke alloy-wheel design on offer.

     

    LxWxH: 5092x1880x1493mm

    Wheelbase: 3094mm

    Height: 1493mm

    Tyres: 225/55 R18

    Boot: 510 litres

     

    Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024

     

    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Exterior

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 2

    It still looks a bit underwhelming but tries to mix up the new design language with its old-school charm. The new face is distinguished by a star pattern grille with a single horizontal louvre housing the encircled three-pointed star logo. Unlike the outgoing version, there will be no AMG Line at launch so the new E-Class will only come in this Avantgarde body style option. A more, complex headlight set-up which stretches from the front grille to the side fender and a chrome-lined lower lip are some other design highlights up front.

    A long bonnet, complete with power domes, a rear set cab and a relatively shorter boot, has similar proportions as before. Goes well with the classic saloon design. What changes though are the door handles which are now flush fit – they pop out when needed. Also, the rear quarter glass is done in a Maybach S-Class style, for effect. At the rear, the tail lamps are split between the movable boot and fixed rear haunches. They have cool, 3D star lights inside. 

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 3

    The W124 was built like a tank and not surprisingly, looked like one too with its squared design. Over the years, an E-Class continued to look like this no-nonsense character it was destined to portray. With the latest generation, it may look the softest it has ever but it exudes more sense of modernity too. The new E-Class LWB will be sold in five exterior colours. All no-nonsense too – silver, grey, black, white and one stand-out blue which you see here.

     

    Also Read:  New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

     

    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Powertrains

     

    Just like the previous E-Class LWB, this one too will come with both petrol and diesel engine options in the same E200 and E220d spec. Both get a slight upgrade in terms of power and torque. The 48V mild-hybrid system helps with the overboost function which can support the engine with an additional 23 bhp of power and up to 205 Nm of torque for half a minute. This will help improve both efficiency and performance. 

     

    The petrol unit is a 2.0-litre, inline four-cylinder (codenamed M254) that makes roughly 195 bhp. Engineers have managed to bring the exhaust gas treatment unit closer to the engine here, which it claims helps the catalytic converter reach its optimum operating temperature quicker while reducing tailpipe emissions.

     

    The diesel is also a 2.0-litre, inline-four (OM645M) that makes just over 200 bhp. Mercedes claims petrol-engine rivalling refinement on this compact and lightweight all-aluminium unit that also employs some Formula 1 engine technology such as the ‘Nanoslide’ engine cylinder barrels. The twin-turbo exhaust is claimed to reduce turbo lag for a sporty start too. Of course, we can only confirm that once we drive it. 

     

    The gearbox with both engines is a compact 9-speed automatic, also seen on other Mercedes saloons. A torque converter type unit, this is designed to allow operations at lower revs that result in improved fuel efficiency. The unit is also able to change character depending on the driving mode which can be selected via ‘Drive Select’. In Eco and Comfort modes, shifts with be less perceptible, quieter and more skewed towards efficiency. In Sport mode, the driver will be able to experience faster and more noticeable shifts.

     

    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Interior

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 10

    The new E-Class boasts of a larger cabin aided by the significantly longer wheelbase. The backrest of the rear seat can recline almost 10 degrees. It is already inclined at a comfortable 26 degrees and comes with powered base extenders for more (+40 mm) under-thigh support. The floor at the rear isn’t flat though. The centre tunnel is quite prominent. If there is no middle-seat passenger, the centre armrest can be pulled out of the backrest. It is an elaborate unit with cup holders, charging ports and even a wireless smartphone charger. All glass panes at the rear get motorised sun blinds. There is a panoramic sunroof too. For the first time, the rear also gets a ‘chauffeur package’ switch on the left side door that allows the rear passenger to push the front co-driver seat much further ahead and extend the rear left seat into a stretch position. A 17-speaker (including driver headrest), 730W Burmester 4D sound system and an elaborate 64-colour ambient light system that covers the entire car add to the sense of luxury.

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 5

    At the front, the new E-Class sees even more changes. The biggest among them is the all-new steering wheel and dashboard. The steering wheel now switches to touch-type controls. On the dashboard, there are now three screens. A 12.3-inch unit for the instrument cluster is now complemented by two more (fused into a unit). The latter extends from the centre console to the passenger side. Reminds you about the hyperscreen from the EQS sedan. The main central infotainment screen is a good 14.4 inches while the co-passenger screen is just as big as the instrument cluster. This display can be used to watch videos but is not visible to the driver to avoid distraction.

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 9

    The new E-Class LWB gets a third-generation MBUX system with an integrated app store for music (Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify), games and productivity. It even features a selfie camera on top of the dashboard that apart from taking selfies (of course) also allows video streaming. This will allow E-Class owners to participate in video conference calls from the comfort of the car, if need be. 

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 11

    The E-Class gets four-zone climate control with an in-built two-stage air purifier. With the screens dominating the dashboard, the front AC vents have been cleverly moved to the border and run across the dash. It features Digital Vent Control which lets you align the air flow from the touchscreen. 

    First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 13

    There are a lot of ultra-convenience features in the new E-Class such as soft-touch doors and hands-free boot release apart from the usual 360-degree camera and parking assist. The car comes with ADAS features such as Active Brake Assist and Blind Spot Assist but not the full array such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Steering Assist. Which means it is somewhere between Level 1 and Level 2. 

     

    The car will be available as a five-seater. There will be three interior upholstery colours to choose from – brown, black and beige (seen here). Only one black wood trim though as seen on the dashboard and centre console. Overall, the interior looks plush yet gimmicky. Well-appointed too, till you dig a bit deeper. But the lack of a few features may not be a deal breaker if Mercedes is able to price it not too far from the version it replaces.

     

    2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: First Impressions

     

    The outgoing E-Class retailed at Rs 73 lakh for the E200 and Rs 76 lakh for the E200d (all prices, ex-showroom). Prices are sure to go up with the generation change and the fact that it has grown bigger with an additional set of features for a more comfortable drive. As with all its predecessors, Mercedes-Benz has made this 6th generation E-Class toe the line defined by the first E-Class, the legendary W124. The focus has been on making an improvement over the past generation but not taking it too far away from the core responsibilities of being a properly plush limousine. It looks the part and promises to drive like it too. We will know in a few weeks. Watch this space for the detailed drive review, soon.  

     

    Estimated Price: Rs 80-83 lakh (ex-showroom)

