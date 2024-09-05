Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore

First-ever all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV also has the largest battery pack among any EV in India. And it will be followed by another EV before the end of this year.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 122kWh battery pack powers two electric motors
  • Combined output of 650bhp and 950Nm, 0-100kmph in 4.4 seconds
  • A claimed range of 650kms and a 200kW of fast charging support

Mercedes-Benz India is on a roll when it comes to not just their electric EQ line-up debuting in India, but also setting the benchmark with their ultra-luxurious Maybach offerings in the country. Now, the German carmaker has taken their proven formula of taking a well-rounded product – in this case, the electric EQS SUV – and dialled up the luxury quotient by adorning it in Maybach attire. What we get as a result is the all-new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV, which is launched in India for a price of Rs. 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). Now this is of course the base price of the SUV and a lot of creature comforts will be offered as part of optional packages. 

 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Design

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 3

 

In terms of dimensions, the EQS Maybach stands almost 5,125 mm in length and is 2,157 mm in width with a height of 1,717 mm. Upfront you get a massive grille which is closed off - where the coming together of electric and Maybach is seen in the most prominence. The headlamps remain identical almost to the EQS family. But lower down, as we saw with the GLS Maybach, there are a bunch of Maybach logos infused in the fake inlet to know that this is not a run-off-the-mill car. At the back, the sleek LED light bar design seen on other EQ models as well is carried over here with a ribbon-like lighting signature. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 8

 

Since it’s a Maybach, there are no restrictions to what paint scheme the car buyer wants to configure their car in. But as standard there are six standard metallic paint schemes, five characteristic Maybach dual-tone paint schemes and a couple of “Manufaktur” paint schemes as well. You also get three options for alloy wheel design with the EQS measuring up to 22 inches. 

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 10

 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Interior

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 24

 

There are two cabin colour choices—brown or white—and both are finished in Nappa leather garnished with more of those Double M logos. This includes the Maybach logo on the familiar artistic steering wheel, foot pedals, driver’s display, and large 56-inch “hyper screen” infotainment system. Like every new EV, all the materials inside are recycled. 

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 20

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz Launches To Watch Out For In 2024

 

But the Maybach owners will be spending their time in the second row and that’s where the magic is. Firstly, there are two options for the second-row bench – standard and First-Class. In the latter, you get individual recliner seats like you’d find in a first-class airliner. It also gets a gesture-controlled door closing, a massive centre console with a folding worktable, a fridge and a wireless charging pad. You also get individual entertainment screens for both rear passengers and a tablet in the centre console that has various car controls integrated into it. 

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 18

 

The EQS Maybach is also one of the first cars to offer rear-passenger front airbag protection. Other feel-good features include a 790 Watt Burmeister premium sound system, large panoramic sunroof, electric window blinds, personalized ambient lighting, rear screen infotainment screen, level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, augmented reality navigation, four-zone climate control, hot and cold massage functions for seats, and 440 litres of boot space. 

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 28

 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Powertrain

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 4

 

The EQE SUV Maybach comes with the biggest battery pack on sale in India. It offers a 122 kWh battery which powers two electric motors one on each axle producing a combined output of 640 bhp and earth-shattering 950 Nm. That’s enough to propel this almost 3.6-tonne electric SUV to a 100 kmph from a standstill in just 4.4 seconds. Mercedes has also given it a fast charging capacity of up to 200 kW, which can add up to 300 kilometres of range in just 20 minutes. And a claimed range is just over 600 kilometres on a full charge. 

 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Competition 

 

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 9

 

As for the alternatives for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, there are no other ultra-luxury electric SUVs on sale in India. However, we can expect it to be a good environmental-conscious alternative to the Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls Royce, and BMW. Mercedes-Benz will follow up this flagship EV with another EV before the end of this year.

 

# mercedes-benz electric cars# mercedes cars# mercedes# mercedes eqs# mercedes eqs suv# mercedes eq# mercedes benz maybach# maybach# mercedes maybach# car# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Makes 680bhp and 730Nm from the original, naturally aspirated AMG 6.3-litre V8 without air restrictor.
    Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8
  • Based on the Mercedes-AMG SL, the new Maybach SL gets several comfort-oriented changes along with styling updates in line with other Maybach models.
    Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Debuts At Monterey Car Week 2024
  • The EQS 680 made its debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5
  • The Project Maybach Virgil Abloh is an all-electric luxury off-road-oriented concept that was unveiled in December 2021
    Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai
  • The German carmaker witnessed its best sales in the first half of a year in 2024, with its ‘top-end vehicle’ range making up a quarter of its total volumes.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024

Latest News

  • Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew year-on-year though sales in other segments including passenger vehicles remained below August 2023 levels.
    Auto Industry Sales Grow 2.88 Per Cent August 2024: FADA
  • First-ever all-electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV also has the largest battery pack among any EV in India. And it will be followed by another EV before the end of this year.
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 1200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
  • The Gravity Editions are based on the mid-spec variants of the three cars and pack additional kit.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices
  • Since the ES sedan is a major contributor for Lexus India’s domestic sales, the new Luxury Plus Edition aims to attract more buyers this festive season.
    Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
  • Here’s how the new Jawa 42 FJ stacks up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison
  • The Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio that receives a generational update after 6 years
    New Hero Destini 125 Scooter Teased; Launch Imminent
  • Based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants of the standard Creta, the Knight Edition features blacked-out cosmetic detailing and debuts a new paint shade.
    2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh
  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved