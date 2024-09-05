Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.25 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India is on a roll when it comes to not just their electric EQ line-up debuting in India, but also setting the benchmark with their ultra-luxurious Maybach offerings in the country. Now, the German carmaker has taken their proven formula of taking a well-rounded product – in this case, the electric EQS SUV – and dialled up the luxury quotient by adorning it in Maybach attire. What we get as a result is the all-new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV, which is launched in India for a price of Rs. 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). Now this is of course the base price of the SUV and a lot of creature comforts will be offered as part of optional packages.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Design

In terms of dimensions, the EQS Maybach stands almost 5,125 mm in length and is 2,157 mm in width with a height of 1,717 mm. Upfront you get a massive grille which is closed off - where the coming together of electric and Maybach is seen in the most prominence. The headlamps remain identical almost to the EQS family. But lower down, as we saw with the GLS Maybach, there are a bunch of Maybach logos infused in the fake inlet to know that this is not a run-off-the-mill car. At the back, the sleek LED light bar design seen on other EQ models as well is carried over here with a ribbon-like lighting signature.

Since it’s a Maybach, there are no restrictions to what paint scheme the car buyer wants to configure their car in. But as standard there are six standard metallic paint schemes, five characteristic Maybach dual-tone paint schemes and a couple of “Manufaktur” paint schemes as well. You also get three options for alloy wheel design with the EQS measuring up to 22 inches.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Interior

There are two cabin colour choices—brown or white—and both are finished in Nappa leather garnished with more of those Double M logos. This includes the Maybach logo on the familiar artistic steering wheel, foot pedals, driver’s display, and large 56-inch “hyper screen” infotainment system. Like every new EV, all the materials inside are recycled.

But the Maybach owners will be spending their time in the second row and that’s where the magic is. Firstly, there are two options for the second-row bench – standard and First-Class. In the latter, you get individual recliner seats like you’d find in a first-class airliner. It also gets a gesture-controlled door closing, a massive centre console with a folding worktable, a fridge and a wireless charging pad. You also get individual entertainment screens for both rear passengers and a tablet in the centre console that has various car controls integrated into it.

The EQS Maybach is also one of the first cars to offer rear-passenger front airbag protection. Other feel-good features include a 790 Watt Burmeister premium sound system, large panoramic sunroof, electric window blinds, personalized ambient lighting, rear screen infotainment screen, level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, augmented reality navigation, four-zone climate control, hot and cold massage functions for seats, and 440 litres of boot space.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Powertrain

The EQE SUV Maybach comes with the biggest battery pack on sale in India. It offers a 122 kWh battery which powers two electric motors one on each axle producing a combined output of 640 bhp and earth-shattering 950 Nm. That’s enough to propel this almost 3.6-tonne electric SUV to a 100 kmph from a standstill in just 4.4 seconds. Mercedes has also given it a fast charging capacity of up to 200 kW, which can add up to 300 kilometres of range in just 20 minutes. And a claimed range is just over 600 kilometres on a full charge.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Competition

As for the alternatives for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, there are no other ultra-luxury electric SUVs on sale in India. However, we can expect it to be a good environmental-conscious alternative to the Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls Royce, and BMW. Mercedes-Benz will follow up this flagship EV with another EV before the end of this year.