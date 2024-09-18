New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase India Launch On October 9

Mercedes-Benz will launch the latest iteration of the E-class long-wheelbase sedan in India on October 9, 2024. The E-Class’s launch in India takes place well over a year after its global debut. As with its predecessor, the new-gen E-class sedan will be offered solely in its long-wheelbase body style. Upon its launch, the E-Class, which has been Mercedes-Benz’s best-selling model here will face fresh competition from the all-new BMW 5 Series LWB, which is being offered in long-wheelbase format for the first time in India.



The new E-Class will feature an all-new design, featuring new headlamps that house fresh-looking DRLs. The front end now gets a larger grille that gives it a more imposing appearance than its predecessor. The silhouette of the new E-class is similar to the outgoing model, although the prominent lines of the outgoing model have been softened in some areas. Towards the rear, it gets a new set of tail lamps, which are more in line with newer models from the company.

The new E-Class LWB measures in at 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,493 mm in height, making it 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. Of the 18 mm increase in length, 15 mm has gone into extending the wheelbase, which is now 3,094 mm.



On the inside, the E-Class LWB will get the MBUX Superscreen in the top model. The Superscreen consists of up to three integrated screens beneath a single contoured glass panel on the dashboard. This includes a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated display for the co-driver. Other features on offer include power-adjustable rear outer seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, motorised rear sunblinds, a 730W Burmester 4D sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.



On the powertrain front, Mercedes has confirmed that the new E will come with a pair of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit is a 2.0-litre mill that makes roughly 195 bhp while the diesel, also a 2.0-litre unit will make about 200 bhp. A 9-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard.

Expect prices for the new E-class to start around the Rs 80 lakh mark (ex-showroom).