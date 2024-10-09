Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus Emira
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh

As with its predecessor, the new E-Class will also solely be offered in long-wheelbase configuration
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the new E-Class in India.
  • Priced at Rs 78.5 lakh.
  • Solely offered in long-wheelbase configuration.

Over a year after its global debut, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the latest iteration of the E-Class sedan in India at a price tag of Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). As with its predecessor, the new E-Class will solely be offered in long-wheelbase configuration. The luxury sedan will be offered in three variants- E 200 (Rs 78.5 lakh), E 220d (Rs 81.5 lakh) and E 450 (92.5 lakh). (All prices, ex-showroom).  Mercedes-Benz stated that deliveries of the new E-Class will commence this week, starting with the E 200.

 

Also Read: 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Arrives In India: Detailed First Look

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 2
The new E-Class will solely be offered in long-wheelbase format

 

Visually, the new E-class features a softer design than its predecessor, with styling elements such as a less prominent shoulder line and a more ‘flowing’ roofline. The front end gets a larger, more-imposing grille, and new headlamps that house fresh-looking DRLs. Towards the rear, it gets a new set of tail lamps, which are more in line with newer models from the company. The luxury sedan rides on newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 3

The new E-Class is 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model


The new E-Class LWB measures in at 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,493 mm in height, making it 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. Of the 18 mm increase in length, 15 mm has gone into extending the wheelbase, which is now 3,094 mm.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch

First Look 6th Generation Mercedes Benz E Class 10

In its top-spec variant, the E-Class is offered with the MBUX Superscreen 


Inside, the new E-Class’s layout is similar to other models from Mercedes-Benz and comes with the MBUX Superscreen in the top model. The Superscreen consists of three screens for the digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated display for the co-driver. Other features on offer include power-adjustable rear outer seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, motorised rear sunblinds, a 730W Burmester 4D sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.


On the powertrain front, the new E-Class will be offered with three powertrain options in total.  The E 200 will be equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol mill that makes roughly 195 bhp while the E 220d will feature a diesel-powered 2.0-litre unit that will make about 200 bhp. The more powerful E 450, will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 370 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. A 9-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard.

 

Also ReadMercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore 
 

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class’s main rival in the Indian market will be the new BMW 5-Series, which was launched earlier this year. This generation of the 5-Series is the first model of the luxury sedan to be offered in long-wheelbase format in India.  In terms of pricing, the new E-Class's starting price is over Rs 5.5 lakh higher than the 5-Series, which starts at Rs 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom).


 

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz E-Class# E-Class# New E-Class Launch# luxury sedan# Mercedes-Benz sedan# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • All-new sixth-gen E-class will be launched in India on October 9, 2024
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • Quiet sophistication meets in-your-face size. Biggest battery yet and longest range, this EV means business like no other
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large
  • The latest iteration of the E-class sedan will solely be offered in its long-wheelbase spec, which is currently on sale in markets such as China.
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long-Wheelbase India Launch On October 9
  • The EQS 580 SUV is the third and final BEV launch for India from the German carmaker this year.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.41 Crore

Latest News

  • With the update, the super-luxury sedan comes with a few subtle tweaks to the design alongside a range of other upgrades
    Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Unveiled; Gets Updated Design, New Colour Scheme
  • Carmaker reported double-digit growth in sales for Q3 2024 as well as for the first nine months of the year.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Ever Sales Of 14,379 Units In First Nine Months Of 2024
  • The update brings along a new 5.0-inch TFT display and minor visual changes to the Duke 250.
    KTM Duke 250 Gets 5.0-Inch TFT Display, Priced At Rs 2.41 Lakh
  • Bids for Hyundai India shares will close on October 17; allotment of shares to be finalised on October 18.
    Hyundai India IPO Bids To Open On October 15: Check Share Price Band, Offer Details
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a few mechanical upgrades along with new colour schemes
    2025 Triumph Trident 660 Unveiled; Gets New Colour Schemes, Upgraded Suspension
  • Built on Renault’s CMF-B platform, the Bigster is essentially an elongated version of the Duster
    Dacia Bigster SUV Unveiled; Previews Three-Row Renault Duster
  • As with its predecessor, the new E-Class will also solely be offered in long-wheelbase configuration
    All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh
  • The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally bike, piloted by renowned Indian rallyist CS Santosh, has made its debut at the ongoing Rally de Cuencas in Spain.
    Rally-Prepped Himalayan 450 Makes Debut At Rally de Cuencas In Spain
  • The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations
    BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Mahindra has increased prices of the XUV 3XO compact SUV for the first time since its launch.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 7.79 Lakh

Research More on Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

Expected Price : ₹ 80 - 90 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 9, 2024

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved