All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launched In India At Rs 78.5 Lakh

Over a year after its global debut, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the latest iteration of the E-Class sedan in India at a price tag of Rs 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). As with its predecessor, the new E-Class will solely be offered in long-wheelbase configuration. The luxury sedan will be offered in three variants- E 200 (Rs 78.5 lakh), E 220d (Rs 81.5 lakh) and E 450 (92.5 lakh). (All prices, ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz stated that deliveries of the new E-Class will commence this week, starting with the E 200.

The new E-Class will solely be offered in long-wheelbase format

Visually, the new E-class features a softer design than its predecessor, with styling elements such as a less prominent shoulder line and a more ‘flowing’ roofline. The front end gets a larger, more-imposing grille, and new headlamps that house fresh-looking DRLs. Towards the rear, it gets a new set of tail lamps, which are more in line with newer models from the company. The luxury sedan rides on newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels.

The new E-Class is 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model



The new E-Class LWB measures in at 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,493 mm in height, making it 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. Of the 18 mm increase in length, 15 mm has gone into extending the wheelbase, which is now 3,094 mm.

In its top-spec variant, the E-Class is offered with the MBUX Superscreen



Inside, the new E-Class’s layout is similar to other models from Mercedes-Benz and comes with the MBUX Superscreen in the top model. The Superscreen consists of three screens for the digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen and a dedicated display for the co-driver. Other features on offer include power-adjustable rear outer seats, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, motorised rear sunblinds, a 730W Burmester 4D sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting.



On the powertrain front, the new E-Class will be offered with three powertrain options in total. The E 200 will be equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol mill that makes roughly 195 bhp while the E 220d will feature a diesel-powered 2.0-litre unit that will make about 200 bhp. The more powerful E 450, will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 370 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. A 9-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class’s main rival in the Indian market will be the new BMW 5-Series, which was launched earlier this year. This generation of the 5-Series is the first model of the luxury sedan to be offered in long-wheelbase format in India. In terms of pricing, the new E-Class's starting price is over Rs 5.5 lakh higher than the 5-Series, which starts at Rs 72.5 lakh (ex-showroom).



