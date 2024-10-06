Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda Kylaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024

BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW 3 Series remains brand's best selling sedan
  • X1 the most popular SUV in the line-up
  • Over 300 new 5 Series sedans delivered

BMW Group India reported its best-ever year-to-date sales figures for the first nine months of the calendar year with over 15,000 units sold (cars + bikes). Cumulative car sales stood at 10,556 units, up from 9,580 units in the same period last year. Of these, BMW car and SUV sales amounted to 10,056 units while sales of Mini stood at 500 units. Sales under the BMW Motorrad brand meanwhile amounted to 5,638 units.
 

Also read: BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore 
 

BMW EV Sales Cross 2,500 Units Since 2021
 

Starting with the EV sales, BMW revealed that the i7 remained its largest-selling EV in 2024. The iX remained its all-time best-selling EV in India with over 1,000 units delivered since its launch in 2021. The carmaker said it had so far delivered 725 electric cars (BMW + Mini) in India in the calendar year with cumulative EV sales since it first launched the iX in India crossing the 2,500 unit mark.
 

BMW i7 28 4f0673d305

BMW said cumulative EV sales had crossed the 2,500 mark since 2021; i7 best selling EV in 2024.

 

Also read: BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh
 

BMW also said that it was expanding its EV charging facilities across the country. Aside from setting up complementary home chargers, BMW said that it has been installing destination chargers at places such as restaurants, golf clubs etc to better facilitate charging. Additionally going forward, an update to the BMW app would enable owners to plan their routes and find nearby charging locations for their cars.
 

Over 50 Per Cent Sales From SUVs; 3 Series Leads Sedan Sales
 

Moving to the internal combustion range, BMW said that 55 per cent of its overall sales came from its range of SUVs. The X1 was the band’s largest selling SUV in 2024 so far with a 20 per cent share of the sales. On the sedan side, it was the 3 Series Gran Limousine that lead the sales chart accounting for 19 per cent of the cars and SUVs sold in the the first nine months of the year.
 

Also read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
 

2023 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 2023 01 10 T08 15 55 602 Z

3 Series remained brand's best selling sedan in the market.

 

The company also revealed that the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase was off to a strong start in the country. BMW said it had already delivered over 300 units of the all-new sedan in the country and had bookings amounting to over 600 units still pending.
 

BMW 5 Series LWB 1 1

5 Series sedan has over 600 pending orders; over 300 units sold since launch.

 

Also read: BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
 

High-end luxury vehicles, comprising the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM, accounted for 17 per cent of all vehicles sold with the X7 being the most popular of the range.
 

Motorcycle Sales Down Year-on-Year

 

On the two-wheeler front, cumulative year-to-date sales till September 2024 stood at 5,638 units - down from 6,778 units in the same period last year. 

# BMW India# BMW Group India# BMW Group India Sales# BMW India Sales# BMW# BMW India sales# Cars# sales-figure
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • The BMW CE 02 is now one of the most expensive two-wheelers on sale in the Indian market
    BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh
  • The M4 CS is a more hardcore derivative of the M4 Competition packing in additional power and shedding some weight.
    BMW M4 CS India Launch On October 4
  • The 4th-gen BMW X3 made its global debut in June this year and will be launched in India in January 2025.
    New BMW X3 To Launch In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
  • Available in limited numbers, the Signature Edition adds bling and exclusivity to the flagship Bavarian SUV
    BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore

Latest News

  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
    BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
  • Here’s how the Magnite facelift goes up against the pre-facelifted model on paper
    Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?
  • This scheme is offered with all models in Honda’s range, which currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze
    Honda Cars India Introduces New 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometre Extended Warranty
  • The benefits are being offered on vehicles such as the Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Exter and the i20
    Hyundai India Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Cars and SUVs
  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1
  • It is powered by the same engine from the KTM 790 Duke which also does duty on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801
    New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled

Popular BMW Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved