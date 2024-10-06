BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024

BMW Group India reported its best-ever year-to-date sales figures for the first nine months of the calendar year with over 15,000 units sold (cars + bikes). Cumulative car sales stood at 10,556 units, up from 9,580 units in the same period last year. Of these, BMW car and SUV sales amounted to 10,056 units while sales of Mini stood at 500 units. Sales under the BMW Motorrad brand meanwhile amounted to 5,638 units.



Also read: BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore



BMW EV Sales Cross 2,500 Units Since 2021



Starting with the EV sales, BMW revealed that the i7 remained its largest-selling EV in 2024. The iX remained its all-time best-selling EV in India with over 1,000 units delivered since its launch in 2021. The carmaker said it had so far delivered 725 electric cars (BMW + Mini) in India in the calendar year with cumulative EV sales since it first launched the iX in India crossing the 2,500 unit mark.



BMW said cumulative EV sales had crossed the 2,500 mark since 2021; i7 best selling EV in 2024.

Also read: BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh



BMW also said that it was expanding its EV charging facilities across the country. Aside from setting up complementary home chargers, BMW said that it has been installing destination chargers at places such as restaurants, golf clubs etc to better facilitate charging. Additionally going forward, an update to the BMW app would enable owners to plan their routes and find nearby charging locations for their cars.



Over 50 Per Cent Sales From SUVs; 3 Series Leads Sedan Sales



Moving to the internal combustion range, BMW said that 55 per cent of its overall sales came from its range of SUVs. The X1 was the band’s largest selling SUV in 2024 so far with a 20 per cent share of the sales. On the sedan side, it was the 3 Series Gran Limousine that lead the sales chart accounting for 19 per cent of the cars and SUVs sold in the the first nine months of the year.



Also read: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid



3 Series remained brand's best selling sedan in the market.

The company also revealed that the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase was off to a strong start in the country. BMW said it had already delivered over 300 units of the all-new sedan in the country and had bookings amounting to over 600 units still pending.



5 Series sedan has over 600 pending orders; over 300 units sold since launch.

Also read: BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore



High-end luxury vehicles, comprising the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM, accounted for 17 per cent of all vehicles sold with the X7 being the most popular of the range.



Motorcycle Sales Down Year-on-Year

On the two-wheeler front, cumulative year-to-date sales till September 2024 stood at 5,638 units - down from 6,778 units in the same period last year.